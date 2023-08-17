Sir Michael Parkinson has died aged 88

Sir Michael Parkinson, the legendary chat show host, has died at the age of 88.

Parkinson, who was affectionately known as Parky, interviewed more than 2,000 celebrities during his long career, including memorable encounters with the likes of Rod Hull and Emu, Muhammad Ali, Meg Ryan and perennial favourite Billy Connolly.

In a statement, his family said: "After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away at home last night in the company of his family. The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."

The first Parkinson show went out on the BBC in 1971, with Sir Michael establishing himself as one of the truly great interviewers.

In a 2021 documentary, Parkinson at 50, Sir Michael looked back over his 50 years as a broadcaster and asked about his first show, he replied: "I was just happy to get through it without falling down the stairs or forgetting the name of the guest sitting opposite me."

Asked if he ever got starstruck, he added: "In the early days it was difficult not to get tongue-tied when faced with Ingrid Bergman and Lauren Bacall. I used to imagine getting married to them when I was child watching their movies from the back row of the Rock Cinema in Barnsley."

Asked about the interview he was most proud of, he replied: "It’s an answer that always surprises people. It was with scientist and humanist Dr Jacob Bronowski, who created the landmark documentary series called The Ascent of Man. He recounted his visit to Auschwitz, where many of his relatives had been murdered.”

Sir Michael, who was a talented cricketer in his youth and who also hosted Give Us A Clue, was less enthused about his interview with Rod and his puppet Emu. The interview famously turned farcical when Emu started attacking Michael, who wryly recalled that that was perhaps the one thing he would change about his career.

(Image credit: BBC)

Tim Davie, the BBC Director-General, has paid tribute, saying in a statement: "Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed.

"He interviewed the biggest stars of the 20th century and did so in a way that enthralled the public. Michael was not only brilliant at asking questions, he was also a wonderful listener.

"Michael was truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be hugely missed."

Parkinson at 50 is available to watch now on iPlayer.