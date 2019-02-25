Sling today announced a number of improvements to its Apple TV app. And so that we won't be accused of burying the lede — you can now sort your channels alphabetically, instead of being burdened by whatever that crazy scheme Sling had before was.

Or to put it another way, Sling TV just fixed the one thing that'd kept me from really considering it for all these years.

Here's the full smash of what you have to look forward to with this update: