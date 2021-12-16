'Spider-Man: No Way Home' fans blown away by surprise cameo

** This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home**

Spider-Man: No Way Home landed in UK cinemas this week, with plenty of fans rushing to see the latest and much-anticipated MCU entry.

This is the third film led by Tom Holland, following on from his appearances in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, with the latest installment promising to be a thrilling ride for fans.

The plot for the new film — here's how to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home — saw Spider-Man unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero, which forces him to seek help from Doctor Strange and as a result of this, he has to navigate even more dangerous situations.

Cast starring alongside Tom Holland includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Zendaya as MJ, Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn, J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octavius, with fans very excited to see these iconic characters back on screen.

But there was one character that people weren't expecting to see, and fans were pleasantly surprised when MCU legend Matt Murdock, otherwise known as Daredevil, showed up to help Peter Parker aka Spider-Man.

Following the film, fans spoke about Daredevil's character making a cameo as the lawyer-by-day, and even though it was brief it had fans questioning whether or not we'd be seeing even more of him on the big screen.

Daredevil cameo was 🔥 🥳 #SpiderMan #SpiderManNoWayHomeDecember 16, 2021 See more

#SpiderManNoWayHome SPOILERS......My literal favourite part of the whole movie was Charlie Cox's cameo.#DaredevilDecember 15, 2021 See more

When Daredevil arrives to help out Spidey in No Way Home.#SpiderManNoWayHome #Spiderman #NoWayHome #Daredevil #Confirmed #Multiverse pic.twitter.com/b4EbE6FMHZDecember 16, 2021 See more

We already have Charlie Cox coming in as Matt Murdock in #SpiderManNoWayHome and Kevin Feige confirmed he’ll reprise his roll as Daredevil at some point. So much hype for phase 4 of the MCU and beyond! @MarvelStudiosDecember 16, 2021 See more

The character, played by Charlie Cox, has his own Netflix series called Daredevil which ran between 2015–2018. The series followed Matt Murdock aka 'Daredevil' as he used his heightened senses from being blinded as a young boy to fight crime at night on the streets of Hell's Kitchen, with the first season seeing him uncovering a conspiracy of the criminal underworld led by supervillain Wilson Fisk.

Now that the Netflix series has officially drawn to a close, fans are speculating if there's an even bigger cinematic role lined up for Daredevil, especially now he's helped out Spider-Man in the latest MCU film. We'll have to wait and see!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in cinemas now.