'Squid Game' boss hints at third and fourth seasons

Squid Game fans could see seasons three and four in the future.

*Warning - spoilers for Squid Game season 1 below*

Squid Game season 2 is officially going ahead, following the huge success of Squid Game season 1, which was watched by a seriously impressive 111 million fans globally.

By the end of the twisted children's games, sole survivor Seong Gi-hun (Player 456) was able to walk away with the cash prize and confronted Oh Il-Nam (Player 001), who was revealed to be the person behind the games the whole time.

In the final scene of season 1, we saw Seong Gi-hun changing his mind about boarding a plane and visiting his daughter, turning back to presumably go and stop the games from happening again.

Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke during the streaming services fourth quarter 2021 earnings interview.

Confirming that season 2 will go ahead, he teased: “Absolutely. The Squid Game universe has just begun."

While we don't have official confirmation of a third and fourth installment, this statement implies we could be seeing a lot more of Squid Game and potentially dive into other characters that featured in the series.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk suggested that they might focus on Oh Il-nam, the antagonist of the first season, during season 2. This might give viewers some further insights into his motivations.

He said: "Oh Il-nam is a man of huge success from nothing. As we see from the phrase ‘the money man’, he is a veiled big shot in the financial industry.

"It seems, however, the way how he yearns for the happy moments of his past shows that he has lost many things including his family and his humanity at the cost of success."

We don't currently have any confirmed plot details for season 2, but we'll let you know as soon as they're announced.

Squid Game season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.