Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is creating a satire about the series' success

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is creating a satire about the success of his own Netflix series, based on his experiences being thrust into the limelight.

It's a busy time for Hwang Dong-hyuk as fans are eagerly awaiting Squid Game season 2 and he also teased that his next project would "be more violent", so there is lots for fans to look forward to

But he's also tackling a lighter side to his work, after announcing that he is developing a satirical comedy based on Squid Game and how he adapted to suddenly being a global sensation, including having Steven Spielberg tell him that he "wanted to steal [his] brain".

According to Deadline: "Hwang revealed exclusively that he is working on a comedy provisionally titled The Best Show on the Planet, a satire based on his personal experience of forging an overnight global hit."

Not much is known about the project just yet, but he did add in his interview that he's pleased that Squid Game season 1 was such a success because it creates more opportunities for other non-English language films and programs.

He added: "There are untapped parts of the world that don’t speak English and you only have to think of their market size. These are huge, growing populations.

"Non-English titles can’t reach the level of English titles yet due to a lack of investment, but if the trend continues then I personally think there will come a point when non-English language content goes beyond English language content."

Squid Game became a huge global hit for Netflix, even beating the likes of Bridgerton. (Image credit: Netflix)

Hwang also opened up to the site about his worries when it came to Squid Game season 2, saying: "Season 1’s success has given me an immense amount of pressure and I am having nightmares about the reception for Season 2 not being so good."

According to Deadline, he has been "formulating ideas and thinking of new games and characters" for season 2 and is "targeting a Halloween 2024 launch", so it's a bit of a wait but we're sure it'll be worth it.

Meanwhile, fan-favorite Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will return along with the shadowy Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun, so that's two characters set to return. But who else might we be seeing?

Squid Game season 1 is available to watch exclusively on Netflix. Season 2 is expected to land in 2024.