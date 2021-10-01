'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk reveals if there'll be a season 2

Squid Game has been widely praised by viewers across the globe, with millions of people tuning in to the new South Korean drama series. In fact, it is currently on track to be Netflix's most successful show to date.

In a statement, Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarando even said: "Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure, and there’s a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever."

But will we be getting even more Squid Game in future? Right now, the future of the thrilling series is undecided. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety: "I don't have well-developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it."

It was revealed that Hwang Dong-hyuk spent a decade developing the concept, and has added that he would team up with others to bring a second installment to life. He said: "But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."

Squid Game is currently the number 1 show on @NetflixUK.

The nail-biting series sees members of the public participating in large-scale children's games, hoping to win a massive amount of cash (£28m to be exact). But they soon realise that the stakes are incredibly high, as those who fail to complete the games are killed off. Far from your standard elimination.

Throughout the series, we learn more about each character and their reasons behind wanting the money so desperately that they'd risk their own life for it. Most participants are down on their luck or in massive amounts of debt, hoping to provide for themselves and their family.

Speaking about the concept behind the series, Hwang Dong-hyuk added: "I wanted to write a story that was an allegory or fable about modern capitalist society, something that depicts an extreme competition, somewhat like the extreme competition of life."

Squid Game season 1 is available to stream now on Netflix.