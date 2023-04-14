Squid Game 'set' for huge US remake

Netflix hit series Squid Game could be getting a remake in the US, according to "multiple sources".

The Korean drama series Squid Game was a monumental success for Netflix, beating streaming records and seeing millions of viewers tuning in from all over the world, so it's hardly surprising people are keen to see even more from it.

While fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Squid Game season 2, another rumor has popped up suggesting that the series could be getting a US remake with a big-name director at the helm.

Film critic Jeff Sneider of The Hot Mic podcast recently revealed the possibility of this on Twitter, where he claimed Mindhunter's David Fincher could be attached to the project.

With Fincher known for his work on gritty movies like Se7en and Fight Club, his style could be perfectly suited to the blood-soaked, dystopian world of Squid Game, where people play sadistic children's games in the hope of winning big money.

Addressing these rumors, Jeff Sneider told fans: "HOT RUMOR: Netflix is courting DAVID FINCHER to produce and direct an American take on Squid Game."

However, he added: "No idea whether he's engaging, but they want him to tackle this project BADLY, per multiple sources."

Right now it's too early to tell if Netflix will be greenlighting an English-language Squid Game, but if it were to happen it could be a big success considering how well the original series did for the streamer.

Even though we have no official word on a US remake, we do know that a reality series is heading our way. Squid Game: The Challenge will invite contestants to compete against each other by playing games based on the series.

In the upcoming series, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million, but there can only be one winner so we're expecting to see a truly thrilling competition series.

There's no word on an official release date for the anticipated Squid Game season 2 either, but we do know it's in the works so we'll have to wait patiently for more information.

Squid Game season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.