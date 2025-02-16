Star-studded SNL50: The Anniversary Special airs tonight, February 16

After teasing it all year long, the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary celebration is officially upon us. The three-day lineup of programs, which included the SNL50: Homecoming Concert on February 14 and a re-airing of SNL’s first ever episode on February 15, culminates with SNL50: The Anniversary Special, a three-hour live event airing at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC and streaming simultaneously on Peacock.

SNL is welcoming quite the roster of past cast members, hosts and music icons to celebrate the TV show’s historic golden anniversary. Among those expected to be in attendance are original cast members Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris and Larraine Newman, as well as other former alums Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell and Will Forte. The current Saturday Night Live season 50 cast are also set to be part of the festivities.

Among the A-list celebrities confirmed to appear are Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson. More may pop up as well.

As for how they’ll fill the three-hour live broadcast, expect a look back on some classic moments, perhaps a few new versions of iconic sketches and probably a musical performance or two.

You can watch SNL50: The Anniversary Special — as well as the red carpet pre-show that takes place at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on NBC — if you have a traditional pay-TV provider, a live TV streaming service that carries NBC (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV) or a Peacock subscription. If you miss the live broadcast of the anniversary special, it will be available to watch on-demand the next day on Peacock.

Following all of these celebrations, SNL season will get back to airing new episodes, but just when those will start is still TBD.