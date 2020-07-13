'Star Trek: Lower Decks' gets its first trailer

CBS All Access today unveiled a new trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks, the upcoming animated Trek series from Rick and Morty's Mike McMahan. The series premieres Aug. 6 on CBS All Access.

The series follows the USS Cerritos (NCC-75567, for those who worry about such things) in the year 2380 and is the sort of irreverent take on the Trek franchise that we've normally only seen in spoofs like Futurama, Avenue 5 and The Orville.

The bridge crew? Rock stars, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman. Everyone else? Well, that's the lower decks, and that's where you'll find the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells ,and Eugene Cordero.

Lower Decks is the first animated series in the ever-expanding Trek universe on CBS All Access, which also includes Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. A new Section 31-based series starring Michelle Yeoh (of Discovery) is in the works, as is a computer-generated series aimed at younger audiences on Nickelodeon.

Following the premiere of Lower Decks, new episodes will drop Thursdays through Oct. 8.