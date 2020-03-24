Trending

Star Trek: Picard: Pictures, Episode Titles and more

By

The first season is wrapping up — and we've got your first look at the end of it all!

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard

Source: CBS (Image credit: CBS)

Updated March 24, 2020: We've got six spoiler-free pictures from the season finale! Check out the pics here .

This is it, folks. We finally get to the end of the first season of Star Trek: Picard . (And a reminder that it's already been approved for a second season.) They've made it to their destination. The question is now what . ... Things aren't quite going exactly how everyone had hoped.

And you have to wonder, with a second season on tap, just how much resolution we're going to get in this week's finale. Or are we going to get a cliffhanger for Season 2? Only one way to find out.

The season-finale of Star Trek: Picard drops on Thursday. And don't forget to watch Wil Wheaton in The Ready Room after you've seen the episode.

Here's what we know about the initial slate of episodes. (The series already has been greenlit for a second season.) Some spoilers may follow if you've yet to watch any of Picard , so tread lightly.

  • Episode 101: Remembrance
  • Episode 102: Maps and Legends
  • Episode 103: The End is the Beginning
  • Episode 104: Absolute Candor
  • Episode 105: Stardust City Rag
  • Episode 106: The Impossible Box
  • Episode 107: Nepenthe
  • Episode 108: Broken Pieces
  • Episode 109: Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1
  • Episode 110: Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2

Episode 101: Remembrance (Jan 23, 2020)

Image 1 of 9

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 1: Remembrance.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 2 of 9

Sir Patrick Stewart, left, and Allison Pill in Episode 1 (Remembrance) of "Star Trek: Picard."

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 3 of 9

Harry Treadaway as Narek and Isa Briones as Soji in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 1: Remembrance.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 4 of 9

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard overlooking his vineyard in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 1: Remembrance.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 5 of 9

From left: Jamie McShane as Zhaban, Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, and Orla Brady as Laris in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 1: Remembrance.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 6 of 9

Isa Briones as Dahj in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 1: Remembrance.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 7 of 9

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard (and his dog, No. 1) in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 1: Remembrance.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 8 of 9

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and his dog, No. 1, in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 1: Remembrance.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 9 of 9

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, and Isa Briones as Dahj in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 1: Remembrance.

(Image credit: CBS)

From the CBS description: At the end of the 24th Century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. When he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj (Isa Briones), in need of his help, he soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own past.

Episode 102: Maps and Legends (Jan. 30, 2020)

Image 1 of 7

Patrick Stewart as Picard and Michelle Hurd as Raffi in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 2: Maps and Legends.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 2 of 7

Isa Briones as Soji in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 2: Maps and Legends.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 3 of 7

Isa Briones as Soji (right) in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 2: Maps and Legends.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 4 of 7

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 2: Maps and Legends.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 5 of 7

Orla Brady as Laris, Jamie McShane as Zhaban, and Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 2: Maps and Legends.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 6 of 7

Sir Patrick Stewart in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 2: Maps and Legends.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 7 of 7

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 2: Maps and Legends.

(Image credit: CBS)

We don't have a description for this episode yet. But we find Picard putting his crew together and visiting Star Fleet (presumably not in that order).

Episode 103: The End is the Beginning (Feb. 6, 2020)

Image 1 of 17

Isa Briones as Dahj, and Harry Treadaway as Narek in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 3: The End is the Beginning.

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

Image 2 of 17

Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 3: The End is the Beginning.

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

Image 3 of 17

Allison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 3: The End is the Beginning.

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

Image 4 of 17

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and Michelle Hurd as Raffi in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 3: The End is the Beginning.

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

Image 5 of 17

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 3: The End is the Beginning.

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

Image 6 of 17

Michelle Hurd as Raffi; Patrick Stewart as Picard

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

Image 7 of 17

Harry Treadaway as Narek

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

Image 8 of 17

Alison Pill as Jurati; Santiago Cabrera as Rios; Patrick Stewart as Picard; Michelle Hurd as Raffi

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

Image 9 of 17

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

Image 10 of 17

Santiago Cabrera as Rios; Patrick Stewart as Picard

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

Image 11 of 17

Michelle Hurd as Raffi; Patrick Stewart as Picard

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

Image 12 of 17

Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh; Isa Briones as Soji

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

Image 13 of 17

Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

Image 14 of 17

Rebecca Wisocky as Ramdha

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

Image 15 of 17

From left, Rebecca Wisocky as Ramdha; Isa Briones as Soji; Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

Image 16 of 17

Isa Briones as Soji; Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

Isa Briones as Soji

Isa Briones as Soji

(Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

No description here, either. But we see the return of ex-Borg Hugh — played again by Jonathan Del Arco — from the fifth season of Star Trek: The Next Generation . And ... Dahj is back?

Episode 104: Absolute Candor (Feb. 13, 2020)

Image 1 of 13

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 4: Absolute Candor.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 2 of 13

Evan Evagora as Elnor and Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 4: Absolute Candor

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 3 of 13

Santiago Cabrera as Rios in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 4: Absolute Candor.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 4 of 13

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 4: Absolute Candor.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 5 of 13

Evan Evagora as Elnor in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 4: Absolute Candor.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 6 of 13

From left: Evan Evagora as Elnor, Allison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati, and Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in Episode 4: Absolute Candor.

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 7 of 13

Isa Briones as Soji; Harry Treadaway as Narek

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 8 of 13

Evan Evagora as Elnor

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 9 of 13

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 10 of 13

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 11 of 13

Michelle Hurd as Raffi

(Image credit: CBS)

Evan Evagora as Elnor

Evan Evagora as Elnor

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 13 of 13

Santiago Cabrera as Rios

(Image credit: CBS)

It's tough to get a read on what's going on here. But Picard is definitely on the move, putting his mission into action.

Episode 105: Stardust City Rag (Feb. 20, 2020)

Image 1 of 12

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 2 of 12

Michelle Hurd as Raffi

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 3 of 12

Dominic Burgess as Mr. Vup; Santiago Cabrera as Rios

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 4 of 12

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 5 of 12

Dominic Burgess as Mr. Vup

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 6 of 12

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine; Evan Evagora as Elnor

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 7 of 12

Santiago Cabrera as Rios

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 8 of 12

Necar Zadegan as Bjayzl; Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 9 of 12

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 10 of 12

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine; Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Dominic Burgess as Mr. Vup; Necar Zadegan as Bjayzl

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 11 of 12

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Dominic Burgess as Mr. Vup; Necar Zadegan as Bjayzl; Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 12 of 12

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine in "Star Trek: Picard" Episode 5: Stardust City Rag

(Image credit: CBS)

The fifth episode — Stardust City Rag. Seven of Nine arrives. The gang heads to Freecloud. And ... there are more hats.

Episode 106: The Impossible Box

Image 1 of 14

Santiago Cabrera as Rios

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 2 of 14

Evan Evagora as Elnor; Alison Pill as Jurati

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 3 of 14

Sir Patrick Stewart as Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 4 of 14

Ella McKenzie Gross as Young Soji

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 5 of 14

Isa Briones as Soji; Harry Treadaway as Narek

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 6 of 14

Isa Briones as Soji; Harry Treadaway as Narek

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 7 of 14

Harry Treadaway as Narek

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 8 of 14

Michelle Hurd as Raffi; Santiago Cabrera as Rios

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 9 of 14

Michelle Hurd as Raffi; Santiago Cabrera as Rios

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 10 of 14

Michelle Hurd as Raffi

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 11 of 14

Santiago Cabrera as Rios; Michelle Hurd as Raffi; Evan Evagora as Elnor; Alison Pill as Jurati

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 12 of 14

Santiago Cabrera as Rios

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 13 of 14

Michelle Hurd as Raffi

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 14 of 14

Santiago Cabrera as Rios; Michelle Hurd as Raffi

(Image credit: CBS)

No silly hats this week! But we do get some of Soji as a young girl, and Raffi and Rios seem to be getting a little closer than perhaps we realized?

Episode 107: Nepenthe

Image 1 of 18

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 2 of 18

Jonathan Frakes as Riker; Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 3 of 18

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 4 of 18

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 5 of 18

Jonathan Frakes as Riker; Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 6 of 18

Jonathan Frakes as Riker; Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 7 of 18

Jonathan Frakes as William Riker

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 8 of 18

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Jonathan Frakes as Riker

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 9 of 18

Jonathan Frakes as William Riker

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 10 of 18

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 11 of 18

Jonathan Frakes as William Riker

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 12 of 18

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Jonathan Frakes as William Riker; Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 13 of 18

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi; LuLu Wilson as Kestra

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 14 of 18

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Isa Briones as Soji;

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 15 of 18

Santiago Cabrera as Cristóbal Rios

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 16 of 18

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker; Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 17 of 18

Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 18 of 18

Michelle Hurd as Raffi; Alison Pill as Jurati; Santiago Cabrera as Rios

(Image credit: CBS)

Websters defines "nepenthe" — nə-ˈpen(t)-thē — thusly:

a potion used by the ancients to induce forgetfulness of pain or sorrow or something capable of causing oblivion of grief or suffering

What does that mean for this week's episode? Who knows. Obviously there's a bunch of pain in Soji's past. And probably in her future. Same for Picard, for that matter. And quite possibly for Riker and Troi, who finally make their Picard debut this week!

Episode 108: Broken Pieces

Image 1 of 9

Evan Evagora as Elnor

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 2 of 9

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 3 of 9

Evan Evagora as Elnor; Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 4 of 9

Isa Briones as Soji

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 5 of 9

Santiago Cabrera as Crist--bal Rios; Isa Briones as Soji; Michelle Hurd as Raffi

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 6 of 9

Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati; Isa Briones as Soji

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 7 of 9

Santiago Cabrera as Crist--bal Rios; Michelle Hurd as Raffi; Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati; Isa Briones as Soji

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 8 of 9

Isa Briones as Soji; Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 9 of 9

Isa Briones as Soji; Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Things are getting interesting! Soji has gotten off The Artifact and is with Picard & Co. as they start the next part of the plan to figure out just where it is she comes from. Seven of Nine has returned. And ... there appear to be no silly hats this week, either.

Only two more episodes to go!

Episode 109: Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1

Image 1 of 23

Evan Evagora as Elnor; Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 2 of 23

Evan Evagora as Elnor; Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine; Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 3 of 23

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine; Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 4 of 23

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Brent Spiner as Alton Soong; Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 5 of 23

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Brent Spiner as Alton Soong; Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 6 of 23

Brent Spiner as Altan Soong; Isa Briones as Sutra; Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 7 of 23

Isa Briones as Sutra; Harry Treadaway

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 8 of 23

Harry Treadaway as Narek

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 9 of 23

Nikita Ramsey as Saga; Isa Briones as Soji

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 10 of 23

Harry Treadaway as Narek

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 11 of 23

Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 12 of 23

Isa Briones as Sutra; Santiago Cabrera as Crist--bal Rios; Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

(Image credit: CBS)

Isa Briones as Sutra

Isa Briones as Sutra

(Image credit: CBS)

Isa Briones as Sutra

Isa Briones as Sutra

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 15 of 23

Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 16 of 23

Brent Spiner as Alton Soong

(Image credit: CBS)

Isa Briones as Soji

Isa Briones as Soji

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 18 of 23

Isa Briones as Soji; Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati; Santiago Cabrera as Crist--bal Rios; Michelle Hurd as Raffi; Brent Spiner as Altan Soong

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 19 of 23

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 20 of 23

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Isa Briones as Soji;

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 21 of 23

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 22 of 23

Isa Briones as Soji; Evan Evagora as Elnor; Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 23 of 23

Isa Briones as Soji; Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Two episodes to go! And it looks like we're getting a two-fer. "Et in Arcadia Ego," Part 1 should see Picard and the gang finally make it to Soji's home. But as we saw (spoiler!) at the tail end of Episode 108, apparently it's no big deal for someone to hitch a ride through a Borg transwarp conduit — even if they sat out most of the previous episode.

From the four fresh pics we've got (so far) from the March 19 penultimate episode, Picard and Soji are in some sort of lab, but not before a little Indian Jones-style sluething, from the looks of things. This should get good.

Episode 110: Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2

Image 1 of 6

Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal Rios

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 2 of 6

Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 3 of 6

Harry Treadaway as Narek; Peyton List as Narissa

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 4 of 6

Harry Treadaway as Narek; Peyton List as Narissa

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 5 of 6

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Image 6 of 6

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

(Image credit: CBS)

Here we go! Six initial pictures from the season finale, guaranteed to not actually spoil anything.