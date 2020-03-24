Star Trek: Picard: Pictures, Episode Titles and more

Source: CBS (Image credit: CBS)

Updated March 24, 2020: We've got six spoiler-free pictures from the season finale! Check out the pics here .

This is it, folks. We finally get to the end of the first season of Star Trek: Picard . (And a reminder that it's already been approved for a second season.) They've made it to their destination. The question is now what . ... Things aren't quite going exactly how everyone had hoped.

And you have to wonder, with a second season on tap, just how much resolution we're going to get in this week's finale. Or are we going to get a cliffhanger for Season 2? Only one way to find out.

The season-finale of Star Trek: Picard drops on Thursday. And don't forget to watch Wil Wheaton in The Ready Room after you've seen the episode.

Here's what we know about the initial slate of episodes. (The series already has been greenlit for a second season.) Some spoilers may follow if you've yet to watch any of Picard , so tread lightly.

Episode 101: Remembrance

Episode 102: Maps and Legends

Episode 103: The End is the Beginning

Episode 104: Absolute Candor

Episode 105: Stardust City Rag

Episode 106: The Impossible Box

Episode 107: Nepenthe

Episode 108: Broken Pieces

Episode 109: Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1

Episode 110: Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2

Episode 101: Remembrance (Jan 23, 2020)

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: CBS)

From the CBS description: At the end of the 24th Century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. When he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj (Isa Briones), in need of his help, he soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own past.

Episode 102: Maps and Legends (Jan. 30, 2020)

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: CBS) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: CBS) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: CBS) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: CBS) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: CBS) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: CBS) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: CBS)

We don't have a description for this episode yet. But we find Picard putting his crew together and visiting Star Fleet (presumably not in that order).

Episode 103: The End is the Beginning (Feb. 6, 2020)

Image 1 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.) Image 2 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.) Image 3 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.) Image 4 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.) Image 5 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.) Image 6 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.) Image 7 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.) Image 8 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.) Image 9 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.) Image 10 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.) Image 11 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.) Image 12 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.) Image 13 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.) Image 14 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.) Image 15 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.) Image 16 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.) Image 17 of 17 (Image credit: CBS and CBS.)

No description here, either. But we see the return of ex-Borg Hugh — played again by Jonathan Del Arco — from the fifth season of Star Trek: The Next Generation . And ... Dahj is back?

Episode 104: Absolute Candor (Feb. 13, 2020)

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: CBS) Image 2 of 13 (Image credit: CBS) Image 3 of 13 (Image credit: CBS) Image 4 of 13 (Image credit: CBS) Image 5 of 13 (Image credit: CBS) Image 6 of 13 (Image credit: CBS) Image 7 of 13 (Image credit: CBS) Image 8 of 13 (Image credit: CBS) Image 9 of 13 (Image credit: CBS) Image 10 of 13 (Image credit: CBS) Image 11 of 13 (Image credit: CBS) Image 12 of 13 (Image credit: CBS) Image 13 of 13 (Image credit: CBS)

It's tough to get a read on what's going on here. But Picard is definitely on the move, putting his mission into action.

Episode 105: Stardust City Rag (Feb. 20, 2020)

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: CBS) Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: CBS) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: CBS) Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: CBS) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: CBS) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: CBS) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: CBS) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: CBS) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: CBS) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: CBS) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: CBS) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: CBS)

The fifth episode — Stardust City Rag. Seven of Nine arrives. The gang heads to Freecloud. And ... there are more hats.

Episode 106: The Impossible Box

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: CBS) Image 2 of 14 (Image credit: CBS) Image 3 of 14 (Image credit: CBS) Image 4 of 14 (Image credit: CBS) Image 5 of 14 (Image credit: CBS) Image 6 of 14 (Image credit: CBS) Image 7 of 14 (Image credit: CBS) Image 8 of 14 (Image credit: CBS) Image 9 of 14 (Image credit: CBS) Image 10 of 14 (Image credit: CBS) Image 11 of 14 (Image credit: CBS) Image 12 of 14 (Image credit: CBS) Image 13 of 14 (Image credit: CBS) Image 14 of 14 (Image credit: CBS)

No silly hats this week! But we do get some of Soji as a young girl, and Raffi and Rios seem to be getting a little closer than perhaps we realized?

Episode 107: Nepenthe

Image 1 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 2 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 3 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 4 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 5 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 6 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 7 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 8 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 9 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 10 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 11 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 12 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 13 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 14 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 15 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 16 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 17 of 18 (Image credit: CBS) Image 18 of 18 (Image credit: CBS)

Websters defines "nepenthe" — nə-ˈpen(t)-thē — thusly:

a potion used by the ancients to induce forgetfulness of pain or sorrow or something capable of causing oblivion of grief or suffering

What does that mean for this week's episode? Who knows. Obviously there's a bunch of pain in Soji's past. And probably in her future. Same for Picard, for that matter. And quite possibly for Riker and Troi, who finally make their Picard debut this week!

Episode 108: Broken Pieces

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: CBS)

Things are getting interesting! Soji has gotten off The Artifact and is with Picard & Co. as they start the next part of the plan to figure out just where it is she comes from. Seven of Nine has returned. And ... there appear to be no silly hats this week, either.

Only two more episodes to go!

Episode 109: Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1

Image 1 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 2 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 3 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 4 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 5 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 6 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 7 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 8 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 9 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 10 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 11 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 12 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 13 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 14 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 15 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 16 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 17 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 18 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 19 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 20 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 21 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 22 of 23 (Image credit: CBS) Image 23 of 23 (Image credit: CBS)

Two episodes to go! And it looks like we're getting a two-fer. "Et in Arcadia Ego," Part 1 should see Picard and the gang finally make it to Soji's home. But as we saw (spoiler!) at the tail end of Episode 108, apparently it's no big deal for someone to hitch a ride through a Borg transwarp conduit — even if they sat out most of the previous episode.

From the four fresh pics we've got (so far) from the March 19 penultimate episode, Picard and Soji are in some sort of lab, but not before a little Indian Jones-style sluething, from the looks of things. This should get good.

Episode 110: Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: CBS) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: CBS) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: CBS) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: CBS) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: CBS) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: CBS)

Here we go! Six initial pictures from the season finale, guaranteed to not actually spoil anything.