Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

The first season of Star Trek: Picard has wrapped up on CBS All Access . (No spoilers here, but it's really good.) It follows the exploits of the former captain (and now former admiral — OK, there's one spoiler) as he helps a young woman who needs help, and solves mysterious from the back of a panel van.

Haven't see it yet? OK, we'll wait. ... Back? Good.

Here's the thing, though. It's 2020, and that means you haven't have a hot new show without also having a hot new aftershow . And the aftershow for Star Trek: Picard is ... The Ready Room . (So named for the room where, ya know, captains and the like get ready for things.)

But, wait — it gets even cooler. The Ready Room is hosted by none other than Wil Wheaton, who pretty much is the perfect person to do it. (If for some insane reason you need us to spell out why, it's because he acted alongside Sir Patrick Stewart and Jean-Luc Picard in The Next Generation . Ya know, Wesley Crusher.)

So there's that.

As for where you can watch it, well, that's a little more interesting. It's available on CBS All Access, of course, and that means it's available everywhere CBS All Access is available. (Which is pretty much everywhere.) But it's also streaming for free on Facebook , Instagram TV , and on YouTube . So even if you don't watch Picard , you can still catch up on it.

But we highly suggest checking it out.