Stars on Mars' Ariel Winter mistakes Lance Armstrong for a real astronaut

In the first episode of Fox's Stars on Mars , we're introduced to 12 celebrity astronauts, aka "celebronauts," and one celebrity host. Over 24 days, the group will compete in challenges and vote each other out one by one. Among the Stars on Mars cast are Ariel Winter and Lance Armstrong — one is an actress known for Modern Family, the other is a former professional road-racing cyclist, neither is an actual astronaut.

The new reality TV show kicked off with celebrities entering their quarters one or two at a time. It appeared no one knew who was going to be part of the series beforehand, so it was a complete surprise to all. Almost all of the other contestants were already there when Armstrong made his entrance.

"Lance Armstrong is a real friggin' astronaut. He is a real astronaut. He is Lance Armstrong. You need to Google him, you need to know everything about him, because he is so cool," Winters told the camera in her confessional.

As the group was settling in with one another, Winters looked at Porsha Williams Guobadia and said, "The fact that we have an astronaut is so crazy." "You said what?" Porsha asked, looking puzzled. "I'm so confused, like is he gonna end up being our judge?" Winters continued.

Just so we're all on the same page, Neil Armstrong, who was the real-life astronaut who Winters is mistaking Lance Armstrong with, is the first man to walk on the moon. He was born in 1930, so if he were still alive today, he would be 93 years old (which is just one year older than William Shatner, aka Stars on Mars' Mission Control, but more than 40 years older than Lance).

Later in the episode, Winters realized she mixed up the two Armstrongs. "I just realized I made a huge mistake," Winters said to Williams Guobadia, confirming she thought Lance was Neil. "That was part of my, like, fear of coming on the show was that I was going to say something stupid, and I literally, like, I outdid myself," Winters said in her confessional.

It appeared to be a completely innocent mistake (and we're sure Winters isn't the only person in the world who thought that). Still, we can have a laugh about it.

Stars on Mars fans react to Ariel Winter mistaking Lance Armstrong for Neil Armstrong

New episodes of Stars on Mars premiere every Monday at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. Episodes are available to stream on-demand via Hulu the next day.