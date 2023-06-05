Meet the Stars on Mars cast: who's who in the reality series

Fox is sending a group of 12 celebrities to Mars! OK, a fake Mars, but that is the general concept of the reality series Stars on Mars, as the participants compete to see who can last the longest on the simulated Red Planet. Among the Stars on Mars cast are athletes, actors, reality TV stars and musicians, but they're all going to be doing their best impression of an astronaut ("celebronauts") in this competition series.

Stars on Mars is one of Fox's big new summer TV shows, along with new seasons of MasterChef, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars and Crime Scene Kitchen. So if a cooking show is not your thing, then this may just be the Fox show for you.

Let's get to know the 12 celebrities that make up the Stars on Mars cast.

Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong, Stars on Mars (Image credit: Brook Rushton/FOX)

Lance Armstrong is a professional cyclist whose legacy as one of the best of all time was tarnished when it was revealed that he was doping during his run of seven straight Tour de France wins. He gained some notoriety again in recent years with a two-part documentary about his rise and fall, Lance, released in 2020. Though it's a fun bit of a coincidence that Lance Armstrong is pretending to be one of the first people to walk on Mars, he has no relation to actual astronaut Neil Armstrong, who was the first person to walk on the Moon.

Natasha Leggero

Natasha Leggero, Stars on Mars (Image credit: Brook Rushton/FOX)

Comedian and actress Natasha Leggero helps bring the humor to Mars as one of the 12 contestants. Leggero is best known for her stand-up and participation in a number of the Comedy Central roasts, but she also starred in Another Period, game shows To Tell the Truth and Funny You Should Ask and, most recently, hosted the reality show Rat in the Kitchen.

Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch, Stars on Mars (Image credit: Brook Rushton/FOX)

Marshawn Lynch is a former NFL running back that played for the Buffalo Bills, the Seattle Seahawks and the (then) Oakland Raiders. During his career, he earned the nickname "Beast Mode" for his hard style of running. Outside of the NFL, he has become a regular on reality TV as his big personality fits the genre perfectly. Non-football fans may have seen him on The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday special and Murderville, and even acting in Westworld.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Stars on Mars (Image credit: Brook Rushton/FOX)

Most famous for playing the nerdy teen McLovin in Superbad, Christopher Mintz-Plasse has been acting in some major movies and TV shows for the past 15-plus years. In addition to Superbad, his roles include voicing the character Fishlegs in How to Train Your Dragon, playing the villain in the Kick-Ass franchise, starring in Neighbors, This Is the End, Promising Young Woman and Honor Society.

Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon, Stars on Mars (Image credit: Brook Rushton/FOX)

Though Mars does have ice caps, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon won't be called to do any double axels as part of the Stars on Mars cast. Rippon competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, where he earned a bronze medal in the mixed team event. Since the Olympics, Rippon has competed on and won Dancing with the Stars, RuPaul's Drag Race, served as a special correspondent for Good Morning America and more.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey, Stars on Mars (Image credit: Brook Rushton/FOX)

Ronda Rousey is an Olympic bronze medalist in judo as well as a former UFC and WWE champion (she still competes in WWE events). She is the only woman to headline a pay-per-event for both leagues. Fox Sports called her "one of the defining athletes of the 21st century." She has also acted in a handful of big-name movies, including Expendables 3, Furious 7, Entourage and Mile 22.

Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz, Stars on Mars (Image credit: Brook Rushton/FOX)

Tom Schwartz is no stranger to the reality TV format, as he has been a part of the Vanderpump Rules cast since 2013, including taking part in the Vanderpump Rules reunion for the show's 10th season. In a clip from the premiere that Fox released on YouTube, Schwartz said that he chose to do Stars on Mars because he needed "a break from reality, specifically my reality." In case you didn't know, Vanderpump Rule's Scandoval situation has been generating a lot of headlines.

William Shatner

William Shatner, Stars on Mars (Image credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

The original Captain Kirk on Star Trek, William Shatner is not competing in Stars on Mars, but rather serves as the host of the reality series. He will serve as Mission Control, giving the contestants details on their different assignments/competitions. In addition to Star Trek, Shatner is a two-time Emmy winner for playing the character Denny Crane, which he first appeared as in a guest role on The Practice before playing him as a regular in the show Boston Legal.

Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman, Stars on Mars (Image credit: Brook Rushton/FOX)

Another former NFL player participating, and coincidentally a former teammate of Marshawn Lynch, is Richard Sherman. After a career as an All-Pro cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sherman now serves as an analyst for Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcasts.

Tinashe

Tinashe, Stars on Mars (Image credit: Brook Rushton/FOX)

R&B singer, writer and dancer Tinashe is also taking part in the reality show. She started her entertainment career as an actress, voicing characters on Rocket Power and Avatar: The Last Airbender and appearing in Out of Jimmy's Head and Two and a Half Men. Her music career took off first when she joined the girl band The Stunners, but has since gone on as a solo act with albums that included Aquarius, Joyride and 333.

Porsha Williams Guobadia

Porsha Williams Guobadia, Stars on Mars (Image credit: Brook Rushton/FOX)

From Atlanta to Mars, Porsha Williams Guobadia is a reality TV fan favorite. After originally starring on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she has had a number of spinoffs centered around her, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Having a Baby and The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters. She has also appeared in The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip and been a co-host on Dish Nation.

Tallulah Willis

Tallulah Willis, Stars on Mars (Image credit: Brook Rushton/FOX)

Tallula Willis is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, but she has made a name for herself after launching her own clothing brand, Wyllis, and for her work as an artist. She recently published an essay in Vogue magazine where she opens up about her father's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, which is impacting his ability to communicate.

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter, Stars on Mars (Image credit: Brook Rushton/FOX)

Ariel Winter is best known for playing the role of Alex Dunphy on the long-running sitcom Modern Family. Some of her other roles have included a multi-episode stint on ER, voicing Princess Sofia in the children's animated series Sofia the First and Elena of Avalor as well as other voice work.

Stars on Mars premieres on Monday, June 5, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. New episodes air weekly, then are available to stream on-demand via Hulu.