Stars on Mars: release date, cast and everything we know about the reality series

The red planet is calling, and a group of celebrities is going where no man has gone before. In Fox’s new unscripted competition series, Stars on Mars, actors, professional athletes, reality stars, entertainers and even McLovin trade in their red carpet looks for spacesuits.

The 12 celebrities are turning into astronauts and landing on (a simulation of) planet Mars to compete in challenges. The mission? Take on assignments from none other than William Shatner (yes, Star Trek’s Captain Kirk). The famous contestants will vote one person out each week until they’re down to one — the "celebronaut," if you will.

After Fox had success with the celebrity competition show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, they're taking thigs to a whole other planet for this new series. Here is everything we know about Stars on Mars.

Turn your TV to Fox on Monday, June 5, at 8 pm ET/PT to watch the series premiere of Stars on Mars. Can't catch the night-of showing? You can stream the episode the next day on Hulu.

Stars on Mars cast

Captain Kirk, er, Shatner will act as Mission Control, aka the host, as he guides the dozen celebrities through the tasks. If there's one thing we know for sure, this group is out of this world.

Lance Armstrong is a former professional road-racing cyclist who was the subject of the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, Lance.

Natasha Leggero is a comedian, actress and writer who is best known for hosting the reality show Rat in the Kitchen and starring in Another Period.

Marshawn Lynch is a former professional football running back and Super Bowl champ and previous contestant on The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday special.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse is a comedic actor who's known for playing Fogell, aka McLovin, in Superbad.

Adam Rippon is a former Olympic figure skater.

Ronda Rousey is a former professional wrestler and UFC fighter.

Tom Schwartz is a television personality and restaurateur who's known for being on Vanderpump Rules.

Richard Sherman is a former professional football cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks and sports analyst on Thursday Night Football.

Tinashe is a multi-platinum-certified pop and R&B disruptor, singer, songwriter and dancer.

Porsha Williams Guobadia is a television personality, actress and author who's known for being on the reality shows The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Porsha's Family Matters.

Tallulah Willis is an entrepreneur and artist.

Ariel Winter is a SAG Award-winning actress and producer who's known for being on Modern Family.

Stars on Mars premise

A dozen celebrities come together in a space station "on Mars" and receive challenges from Shatner. Each week, the group will vote to send one person "back to Earth." Their brains, brawn and social skills will come into play as they try to outlast their crewmates. They'll even face authentic conditions of what life would be like on Mars.

There's bound to be alliances and rivalries among the space travelers and, at the end, we'll see who's "the brightest star in the galaxy," meaning the last surviving player.

Stars on Mars trailer

We were already gravitating toward this new show, but these trailers have us ready to suit up and ship out.

In a galaxy not so far away... 🚀#StarsOnMars, a brand-new competition series, is coming to @foxtv June 5. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/1Mlv4Fr9xZMay 4, 2023 See more

How to watch Stars on Mars