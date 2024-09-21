Strictly Come Dancing 2024 is back and everyone's saying the same thing about Claudia

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 returned tonight with the first live show of the series!

All the celebrity couples took to the floor - with mixed results!

But it wasn't the first glimpse of their moves that got the fans talking. Instead it was presenter Claudia Winkleman that everyone was discussing. Or rather, it was her outfit.

Fans took to social media to make the same joke about Claudia's long flowing white dress, because they reckoned she looked just like Princess Leia from Star Wars!

"Help me, Obi-Wan..." (Image credit: BBC)

Television presenter Dan Walker, who took part in Strictly back in 2021, pointed out the similarity.

"Full Princess Leia vibes from Claudia tonight," he wrote.

And he wasn't the only one to make the connection. "Claudia's Fashion Leia dress is everything," said another viewer. While more fans joked that it wasn't yet movie week!

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Claudia's Fashion Leia dress is everything 😍 #StrictlySeptember 21, 2024

“Help me Strictly Come Dancing… you’re my only hope”Full Princess Leia vibes from Claudia tonight #Strictly pic.twitter.com/7xkuxbOcOjSeptember 21, 2024

The fans all made the same joke about Claudia's outfit (Image credit: BBC)

Claude is serving Princess Leia vibes tonight on @bbcstrictly pic.twitter.com/QFzLpsMcCpSeptember 21, 2024

Some of the fans showed off their knowledge of Star Wars to make affectionate gags about Claudia's gown.

"When you have to present a dance show at 7 but are handing out medals to Rebels at 9," joked one viewer.

"Nice of Claudia to take a break from planning the Rebel Alliance's attack on the Death Star to present tonight's #Strictly," teased another.

Nice of Claudia to take a break from planning the Rebel Alliance’s attack on the Death Star to present tonight’s #Strictly.September 21, 2024

Claudia Winkleman: when you have to present a dance show at 7 but are handing out medals to Rebels at 9 #StrictlySeptember 21, 2024

And one fan pointed out that something funny was going on with the judges' scoring - and perhaps it was down to Claudia "causing a disturbance in the force".

Because Craig Revel Horwood was softer on some celebs than the other judges!

Has Claudia caused a disturbance in the Force? Shirley and Anton scoring lower than Craig. 😂 #StrictlyComeDancingSeptember 21, 2024

None of the celebrities will be sent home this week. Instead the scores will be rolled over and added to next week's results.

We can't wait to see what Claudia is wearing when Strictly returns next Saturday night! Check our TV Guide for more information.