'Strictly Come Dancing' adds 'EastEnders' star Nina Wadia to the line-up

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed that EastEnders star Nina Wadia is the 11th celebrity joining the competition. She will be joining Tilly Ramsay, Greg Wise, Katie McGlynn, Dan Walker, Sara Davies, Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, Rhys Stephenson, AJ Odudu and John Whaite, with more names to follow.

The news was confirmed on Lorraine, where stand-in host Christine Lampard revealed that Nadia would be taking part in this year's series. When asked if she liked dancing, Nadia said: "I am so scared... I like dancing like no one is watching, so we just need to blindfold the judges and I will win.

'I like dancing like no one's watching!' @Nina_Wadia is the next #Strictly star with her sights set on the Glitterball! Good luck Nina, we can't wait to see your moves! 💃✨ pic.twitter.com/6aN7R8SQUhAugust 12, 2021 See more

She added: "I think I should do this before I am too old and I can't walk anymore. I think this is the last year I am ever wearing heels. I think a lot has happened in the last couple of years and I just wanna grab life by the balls and enjoy it!"

Nina is the second soap star joining Strictly this year, as she'll also be competing against Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Katie McGlynn who was announced on BBC Breakfast alongside Dan Walker.

Speaking about the opportunity, Katie said: "I'm really not a dancer, but I'm so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way."

Nina Wadia is known for her role as Zainab Masood on EastEnders, who she played between 2007 - 2015. She has also starred in Death in Paradise, Goodness Gracious Me and Skins, meaning she's been heavily involved with a lot of British TV.

More celebrities are expected to be confirmed over the coming days, so we'll keep updating you on new additions to the line-up when they're revealed. We can't wait to find out who'll be next!

Strictly Come Dancing continues later this year.