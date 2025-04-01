EastEnders fans stunned to realise newcomer Charlotte is Call the Midwife legend

EastEnders fans have spotted a very familiar face joining the cast as Leonie Elliott arrived in Walford as journalist, Charlotte.

TV viewers will know Leonie played the much-loved Call the Midwife character Lucille Robinson before departing the show in Call the Midwife season 12.

While Leonie's character in EastEnders is set to cause trouble for Sonia and Bianca when she makes a podcast about killer Reiss and the devastation he brought to Albert Square, her character in Call the Midwife couldn't have been more different.

Lucielle was a kind-hearted midwife who was loved by everyone in Poplar. However, her story on the show came to a sad ending when she struggled with her mental health after losing her unborn baby and she decided to move back to Jamaica without her husband, Cyril.

Despite the fact she left two seasons ago, Lucielle's name still regularly comes up in Call the Midwife, and the most recent season, Call the Midwife season 14, saw Cyril travel to Jamaica to see his estranged wife. Sadly, the couple decided that their marriage can't be saved and the're now divorcing... leading to a new romance for Cyril with midwife Rosalind.

Sharing her happiness of joining EastEnders, Leonie treated fans to a picture of her with Patsy Palmer (Bianca) on her social media...

A post shared by Leonie Elliott (@msleonieelliott) A photo posted by on

Over in Walford, Leonie looks worlds away from her Call the Midwife character as Charlotte, who in yesterday's episode (Monday, March 31) befriended Bianca and Sonia while they enjoyed a Mother's Day meal at Beale's Eels.

She left Ian a bad review after he was rude to Sonia about breastfeeding baby Julia in the restaurant, and as they all left, Charlotte got chatting with the sisters and asked them for a drink.

Sonia made excuses and took Julia home, but Binca happily joined Charlotte for a drink.

Spoilers for next week reveal that Charlotte is set to make a podcast out of what Bianca unwittingly tells her, and the whole thing is set to bring up recent traumas for the pair.

Will Sonia ever forgive Bianca for messing up and airing their dirty laundry with a stranger?

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer