'Strictly Come Dancing' confirms Tilly Ramsay and Greg Wise are joining the series

Strictly Come Dancing has announced its ninth and tenth contestants, with the news exclusively revealed on ITV daytime programme This Morning. It was revealed that Tilly Ramsay and Greg Wise would be joining the series, competing against Katie McGlynn, Dan Walker, Sara Davies, Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, AJ Odudu and John Whaite.

More contestants are set to be confirmed in due course, but the star-studded line-up is growing and celebrities are finally able to confirm their involvement in the iconic BBC dancing competition.

Speaking about the opportunity, Tilly Ramsay said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”

Ready to rustle up a different kind of Salsa. Tilly Ramsay plus #Strictly equals a real recipe for success!👩‍🍳

Tilly is known for her work on CBBC food show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch and published a spin-off cookbook called Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover following the success of the children's TV programme. She also has a significant TikTok following and often posts funny videos alongside her dad, celebrated TV chef Gordon Ramsay.

Meanwhile, actor and producer Greg Wise was confirmed as the series' tenth contestant, citing a sentimental reason for him wanting to join the dancing competition.

He revealed: "My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly 5 years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her. My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this. I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance - but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh..."

Our 2021 storyline just got even more riveting. Here to steal some #Strictly scenes, welcome actor and producer Greg Wise!

Greg is known for his work on period dramas such as The Crown, The Moonstone, The Buccaneers, Madame Bovary, and The Riff Raff Element. As of 2003 he has been married to fellow actor Emma Thompson.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screens this autumn.