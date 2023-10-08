Strictly Come Dancing fans 'OBSESSED' with this dance from tonight's show

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left in awe during tonight's show, which saw the professional dancers come together for a special tribute to the Barbie film - with Gorka as Ryan Gosling (aka Ken, of course).

In Sunday night's episode of Strictly Come Dancing, which aired Sunday 8th October 2023, the dancers were all clad in bright pink for the opening number, leaving viewers delighted with the performance.

And Strictly Come Dancing viewers thought one dancer in particular was the star of the show - they couldn't get enough of Gorka as Ken, prompting multiple fire emojis across social media.

'That Barbie opening pro number was simply brilliant,' wrote one Strictly fan.

While another said, 'Catching up with the #strictly results show; obviously Gorka is Gosling. The question is how fast Karen demanded to be Weird Barbie and whether Neil got unanimously voted in to be Alan.'

And a third wrote, 'The Barbie dance, people! THE BARBIE DANCE!!! I am obsessed. I have no words!!!'

While another happy fan wrote, 'OH MY KEN! THE PERFORMANCE JUST AS FAB AND PINK AS THE @barbiethemovie.'

While another said, 'The Barbie pro dance was just everything I needed and more.'

And another wrote, 'Is anyone else perturbed by how much Gorka looked like Ryan Gosling in that opening Barbie number?!'

While another said, 'I'm actually obsessed with this week's Barbie group dance on #strictly They all nailed it but I'm sorry GORKA AS KEN?!'

Could Gorka's next career move be a role as Ken in Barbie, the musical?

Stay tuned next week to see what's up next for the dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 next Saturday 14th October.

