Strictly Come Dancing viewers gush over new professional Carlos Gu
Strictly Come Dancing fans have fallen in love with Molly Rainford's partner
Strictly Come Dancing viewers have been falling over themselves to praise one of the show's new professional dancers - Carlos Gu.
Fans took to social media to gush over Carlos and his partner Molly Rainford, who topped the leaderboard after dancing a quickstep.
Though CBBC star Molly received lots of praise from the judges and from viewers, it was Carlos who really had social media buzzing!
Fans were quick to share how much they loved the professional, who only joined the show this year.
Dear Carlos Gu, I Love You 🥰 #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/1BLc94Un1NOctober 1, 2022
Anyone else a bit in love with Carlos? #StrictlyComeDancingOctober 1, 2022
Carlos is a superstar #scd #Strictly #scd2022 #StrictlyComeDancingOctober 1, 2022
Carlos is 28 years old and a Chinese national champion. He's also a multiple world semi finalist and came third in the German open championships.
Impressive stuff!
He had presenter Claudia Winkleman in a fluster during the launch show when he said his favourite dance was a rumba. When Claudia said that dance only involved standing, Carlos grabbed her to prove her wrong.
The intimate moment left Claudia all in a tizz as she joked: "I'm pregnant."
Meanwhile Carlos's celebrity partner Molly said she thinks the dancer's calm energy will "balance" her out as she's loud while he has more of a quiet personality.
That mix of character types certainly seems to be working as tonight's dance was a big hit!
Molly, who plays intergalactic superstar Nova Jones in the CBBC series, has won fans' hearts too, with one fan praising her laugh, and adding her dance was "serotonin".
CARLOS GU <3 MOLLY RAINFORD <3 this dance is such serotonin . #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/lOhbqNVr7qOctober 1, 2022
Will Carlos and Molly be back to dance again next week? We reckon so, but we'll be tuning into the results show tomorrow evening to make sure!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
