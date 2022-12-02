Strictly Come Dancing viewers LOVE Helen Skelton's "hidden message" in her dance
Strictly Come Dancing fans are definitely #TeamHelen!
Strictly Come Dancing fans have been sharing their joy at the "hidden message" they're convinced Helen Skelton put into this week's dance.
This week was the quarter finals of the dancing competition and it was musicals week!
Former Blue Peter presenter Helen took to the floor with partner Gorka Marquez to dance their couple's choice.
And the viewers loved it!
Helen and Gorka danced to Mein Herr from the musical Cabaret.
The song is all about saying farewell to a romance and contains the words "you're better off without me".
When Helen danced to that particular part of the song, she looked straight down the camera and sang along.
And the fans went wild!
They were convinced that Helen's dance was a "hidden message" to her ex-husband.
In April, Helen split from her husband Richie Myler, a rugby league player and dad to her three kids.
Richie moved out of their home just a few months after Helen had given birth to their third child.
Fans have been enjoying seeing her grow in confidence during her time on Strictly. And they were especially pleased with her musical "revenge" on her ex in this week's show.
Viewers shared their delight at Helen's dance on social media, saying she was "sticking it" to her ex husband.
Wonderful Helen sticking it to her husband right there 👏 #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancingDecember 2, 2022
Which was more culturally significant?The renaissance OrHELEN SKELTON’S “YOU’RE BETTER OFF WITHOUT ME”#strictly pic.twitter.com/KVqRinVe1MDecember 2, 2022
#StrictlyComeDancing Helen and Gorka WOW! And we all got the not so hidden message to her ex. Helen to win!December 2, 2022
And Helen's sassy dancing even attracted some celebrity fans.
Sally Ann Matthews, better known as Jenny Connor in Coronation Street, said Helen's dance was "revenge served smokin hot"!
Revenge served smokin hot. Absolutely amazing Helen x #strictlyDecember 2, 2022
The judges agreed with the fans' praise for Helen's dance. Anton Du Beke said Helen was saying: "Go on, have some of that!"
And Motsi Mabuse said her performance was "all about you"!
Helen and Gorka won 9s from Anton and Craig, and 10s from Shirley and Motsi, sending them up to the top of the leader board.
And Helen herself admitted she was having a (glitter) ball in the competition and added that the experience was "the most joyous thing"!
So has she just won herself a spot in the semi finals? We'll have to wait until the results show to find out!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
