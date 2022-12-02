Strictly Come Dancing viewers LOVE Helen Skelton's "hidden message" in her dance

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been sharing their joy at the "hidden message" they're convinced Helen Skelton put into this week's dance.

This week was the quarter finals of the dancing competition and it was musicals week!

Former Blue Peter presenter Helen took to the floor with partner Gorka Marquez to dance their couple's choice.

And the viewers loved it!

It was a very sassy Helen who took to the floor for her couple's choice (Image credit: BBC)

Helen and Gorka danced to Mein Herr from the musical Cabaret.

The song is all about saying farewell to a romance and contains the words "you're better off without me".

When Helen danced to that particular part of the song, she looked straight down the camera and sang along.

And the fans went wild!

Helen sang along to the words during her dance, leaving fans convinced she was sharing a message for her ex (Image credit: BBC)

They were convinced that Helen's dance was a "hidden message" to her ex-husband.

In April, Helen split from her husband Richie Myler, a rugby league player and dad to her three kids.

Richie moved out of their home just a few months after Helen had given birth to their third child.

Fans have been enjoying seeing her grow in confidence during her time on Strictly. And they were especially pleased with her musical "revenge" on her ex in this week's show.

Helen wowed the judges and fans with her dance (Image credit: BBC)

Viewers shared their delight at Helen's dance on social media, saying she was "sticking it" to her ex husband.

Wonderful Helen sticking it to her husband right there 👏 #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancingDecember 2, 2022 See more

Which was more culturally significant?The renaissance OrHELEN SKELTON’S “YOU’RE BETTER OFF WITHOUT ME”#strictly pic.twitter.com/KVqRinVe1MDecember 2, 2022 See more

#StrictlyComeDancing Helen and Gorka WOW! And we all got the not so hidden message to her ex. Helen to win!December 2, 2022 See more

And Helen's sassy dancing even attracted some celebrity fans.

Sally Ann Matthews, better known as Jenny Connor in Coronation Street, said Helen's dance was "revenge served smokin hot"!

Revenge served smokin hot. Absolutely amazing Helen x #strictlyDecember 2, 2022 See more

The judges agreed with the fans' praise for Helen's dance. Anton Du Beke said Helen was saying: "Go on, have some of that!"

And Motsi Mabuse said her performance was "all about you"!

Helen and Gorka won 9s from Anton and Craig, and 10s from Shirley and Motsi, sending them up to the top of the leader board.

Helen scooped almost full marks for her couple's choice (Image credit: BBC)

And Helen herself admitted she was having a (glitter) ball in the competition and added that the experience was "the most joyous thing"!

So has she just won herself a spot in the semi finals? We'll have to wait until the results show to find out!