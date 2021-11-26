'Strictly' confirms Motsi's judging replacement following Covid contact

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 has seen another change to the judging panel, after series regular Motsi Mabuse came into "close contact" with Covid.

Taking to social media, Motsi, who is currently in Germany, confirmed the sad news writing: "I am gutted to say I will have to miss this weekend on Strictly. Yesterday, I was contacted by NHS Test and Trace as being in close contact with someone on Sunday 21st Nov who has since tested positive."

She added that while she was double vaccinated, the vaccine she had had a different set of rules when it came to isolating. Motsi continued: "But unfortunately German EU vaccines are not recognised and neither is my booster in this instance. So I must follow UK Government guidance and can only return after 30 November to the UK."

Strictly has since confirmed that Cynthia Erivo will be back on the panel after previously joining the line-up during Musicals Week, when Craig Revel Horwood was unable to take part.

Their official statement reads: "As Motsi will not be taking part in #Strictly this weekend, we are delighted that Cynthia Erivo will be joining us as a guest Judge again! We look forward to having Motsi back in the Ballroom next week."

Fans are excited to see Cynthia return.

One fan said she should even join the panel permanently, adding: "Cynthia was a great addition to the Judging panel on Saturday, she was straight to the point and gave some great feedback, in fact I would like her to be a permanent addition to the judging taking the panel to 5 which would then make a draw redundant #Strictly"

This week we'll see our remaining couples battling it out, and the songs and dances have now been revealed. With only six couples left in the competition, the pressure is well and truly on!

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6:55pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.