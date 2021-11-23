'Strictly' songs and dances revealed for Saturday night
By Grace Morris
'Strictly Come Dancing' has announced the songs and dances as the competition heats up for the remaining couples.
The competition is getting fierce in Strictly Come Dancing 2021 this Saturday as the remaining couples will be dancing for a place in the following week’s Quarter Final.
Last time we said a sad farewell to Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden as he was the eighth celebrity to leave the competition after a dance-off with Rhys Stephenson.
Viewers were just as gutted as Tom to see him leave, but Tom seemed positive about his departure, as he said to host Tess Daly: “Honestly, I’ve had the best time, I’ve loved every second of it. I’ve made the best friend in Amy, you’ve been amazing, thank you so much for teaching me how to dance, I know it was a struggle at times.
“It’s an amazing show, everyone that works on it, all of you guys have been amazing, I’ve loved getting to know you. Thank you so much, it’s been the best experience and I don’t regret a single minute of it, so thank you everyone so much. I’m gutted to leave.”
As the couples put on their dancing shoes and don their sparkly attire once again, let’s take a look at what the remaining couples will be dancing to this week...
'Strictly Come Dancing' songs and dances
AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will be performing the Couple’s Choice to Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe
Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova will dance the Rumba to Desperado by Eagles
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will dance the Argentine Tango to The 5th by David Garrett
Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will dance the Waltz to You Light Up My Life by Whitney Houston
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will perform the Paso Doble to California Dreamin’ by Sia
Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin will dance the Samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa
Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6:55pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.
