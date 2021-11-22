'Strictly' fans slam judges for making the 'wrong' decision

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' judges came under fire for their decision to send home Tom.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 just had their iconic Musicals Week episode, with judges tasked with the difficult decision to eliminate one couple from the competition. Now that we're further into the series, the quality is improving, making the decision even trickier.

With guest judge Cynthia Enviro in attendance, the remaining couples danced to routines inspired by Mary Poppins, Frozen and Les Misérables to name a few. But sadly, one couple had to go home and the judges eventually decided it was Tom Fletcher and Amy's time to leave.

The public gets to vote on their favourites, but the ultimate decision comes down to the judging panel once it's revealed who's in the bottom two for that week. On Sunday night's results show, it was Tom and Amy vs Rhys and Nancy to stay in the competition.

Despite head judge Shirley Ballas' vote to save Tom and Amy, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Cynthia Erivo all opted to save Rhys and Nancy for elimination instead. Some of the critiques against Tom and Amy's routine were around the lack of emotion during the performance.

Such a special routine for Tom and Amy, with all the magic of the West End 💖 #Strictly@TomFletcher @dowden_amy

Rhys and Nancy will now compete against Rose and Giovanni, John and Johannes, Tilly and Nikita, Dan and Nadiya, and AJ and Odudu, hoping to lift that coveted glitterball trophy.

But some fans were left disappointed by the decision, claiming that another couple should have gone home instead. Some even wondered if the outcome would have been different if Craig had been on the panel.

Shocker #TeamTom was eliminated tonight. Other dancers were far worse than Tom #Strictly

After watching the #Strictlyresults show & Tom and Amy's dance off, I'm even more frustrated & annoyed! How could the judges not have saved them?! Such an emotional performance ❤️ Heart-breaking to watch, they're obviously both so gutted #Strictly won't be the same #robbed

Poor Tom actually going home after dedicating his performance this week to his Sister. Different story maybe if Craig wasn't missing from the panel this week maybe? #Strictly 🤔

Not surprised the judges saved Rhys & Nancy over Tom & Amy but it always going that way. At least Shirley got it right this week. Gutted Tom is out, he's improved so much & Amy is an amazing teacher #Strictly

I wonder how Craig would have voted . Shirley was for Tom and her Head Judge would have saved him with one more vote. On to next week #Strictly

Can't believe Tom & Amy are out already. There are 2 or 3 others who should have went before them#Strictly

The duo had their say on the exit, with Tom telling the hosts: "Honestly I’ve had the best time, I’ve loved every second of it. I’ve made the best friend in Amy, you’ve been amazing thank you so much for teaching me how to dance."

Amy added: "Who gets to say they got to go on tour with McFly?! Tom has given his all, and he is so humble, so genuine, so talented. The whole Fletcher family, they welcomed me in with open arms, and honestly I couldn’t have wished for a better time."

