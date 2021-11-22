Trending

'Strictly' fans slam judges for making the 'wrong' decision

'Strictly Come Dancing' viewers said goodbye to Tom and Amy on Sunday, but fans were disappointed in the decision.

Strictly Come Dancing judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse
The 'Strictly Come Dancing' judges came under fire for their decision to send home Tom. (Image credit: ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 just had their iconic Musicals Week episode, with judges tasked with the difficult decision to eliminate one couple from the competition. Now that we're further into the series, the quality is improving, making the decision even trickier.

With guest judge Cynthia Enviro in attendance, the remaining couples danced to routines inspired by Mary Poppins, Frozen and Les Misérables to name a few. But sadly, one couple had to go home and the judges eventually decided it was Tom Fletcher and Amy's time to leave.

The public gets to vote on their favourites, but the ultimate decision comes down to the judging panel once it's revealed who's in the bottom two for that week. On Sunday night's results show, it was Tom and Amy vs Rhys and Nancy to stay in the competition.

Despite head judge Shirley Ballas' vote to save Tom and Amy, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Cynthia Erivo all opted to save Rhys and Nancy for elimination instead. Some of the critiques against Tom and Amy's routine were around the lack of emotion during the performance.

Rhys and Nancy will now compete against Rose and Giovanni, John and Johannes, Tilly and Nikita, Dan and Nadiya, and AJ and Odudu, hoping to lift that coveted glitterball trophy.

But some fans were left disappointed by the decision, claiming that another couple should have gone home instead. Some even wondered if the outcome would have been different if Craig had been on the panel.

The duo had their say on the exit, with Tom telling the hosts: "Honestly I’ve had the best time, I’ve loved every second of it. I’ve made the best friend in Amy, you’ve been amazing thank you so much for teaching me how to dance."

Amy added: "Who gets to say they got to go on tour with McFly?! Tom has given his all, and he is so humble, so genuine, so talented. The whole Fletcher family, they welcomed me in with open arms, and honestly I couldn’t have wished for a better time."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday nights, with the results show following on Sundays. For full listings check our TV guide

