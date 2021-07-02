'Strictly' pro Amy Dowden reveals she'd love to have Prince William as a dance partner

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 professional Amy Dowden has revealed she'd like to pair up with Prince William or actor Hugh Jackman if she could choose anyone to dance with on the BBC competition.

Speaking on Fubar Radio's Access All Areas show, she said: "For me, I always say, from looking at him in The Greatest Showman, I reckon Hugh Jackman's teachable you know? Another one I'd love to dance with is a Royal. A member of the Royal Family."

She added: "I think William looks like he's got a nice posture. So that'd be an advantage — got a good ballroom frame!"

Amy also went on to comment on Anton Du Beke joining as Strictly judge, saying: "I’m so excited. I thought he was brilliant when he filled in last year, because he had a few weeks where he replaced Motsi.

"I think it's quite nice for us pros because he knows it from our perspective as well and what the celebrity is going through.

She concluded "So I think for us pros that's quite refreshing. He obviously knows his knowledge. He lives and breathes Strictly. So yeah, I'm really excited."

Anton taking on judging duties isn't the only big change to this year's competition, as it was revealed that Janette Manrara would be presenting It Takes Two, replacing former host Zoe Ball.

Commenting on this, Amy added: "It's going to be strange, but I'm also at the same time delighted. She's got herself her dream role. She's worked really, really hard."

But in a statement, Janette revealed she wouldn't be giving up dancing, adding: I am still going to be seeing my fellow pros all the time and I will keep dancing, as they say. I will find a way to keep dancing."

Strictly Come Dancing doesn't have a confirmed release date, so fans are eagerly awaiting news on when the next round of the competition will kick-off, as well as which celebs will be taking to the dancefloor this time.