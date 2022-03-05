‘Surprise!’ Frankie opens the door to chaos as Rose Ayling-Ellis returns to ‘EastEnders’

Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Lewis made a welcome return to EastEnders as Frankie Lewis on Friday and walked straight into a setting that could knock a smile off the face of Ronald McDonald.

Mick and Shirley Carter had just learned from police that the body of long-lost Tina Carter had been found beneath the floorboards of Argee Bhajee, so when the nation’s latest sweetheart poked her head around the door and said “SURPRISE! … Who’s died?” it went down like a flat pint of tepid lager in the Queen Vic.

Fans, however, loved the return of the girl who had been away from Walford while her real-life alter ego, Rose, had been cha-cha-cha’ing around the Strictly dance floor, quickstepping off with the glitterball trophy.

As one fan commented: “Frankie is back in walford, nature is healing”.

Another revealed she only switched on to witness Frankie’s return to Walford and got much more than she bargained for…

Not seen #Eastenders for years, but wanted to see @RoseAylingEllis return as Frankie, so caught it this morning - what an outstanding performance from Linda and Danny. I was sobbing. A beautifully measured performance from Rose too, she says so much with just a look or gesture. https://t.co/RfoWbLsucNMarch 5, 2022 See more

Her return to the desperate scene upstairs at the Queen Vic was not without its lighter side, as a viewer noted: “Frankie saying “who’s died” reminded me of Janine saying to Frankie “oi, are you deaf or something”.

Another tweeted: “Catching up on EastEnders tonight and I've never seen such a masterpiece of an episode.. Best part (I know I shouldn't have laughed) was Frankie coming in with "who's died?" 😭😭 The script writers knew what they were doing, top notch”.

Actress Rose, 27, has had a remarkable year and a half since she debuted in the BBC One soap. As well as becoming a popular character, she has won Strictly, shone a national spotlight on the importance of British Sign Language and just this week scooped Inspirational Person of the Year at the Visionary Awards.

She returned to her day job, filming on the EastEnders set, in January and said it was ‘weird’ but ‘lovely’ to be back, a sentiment that was echoed by viewers.

Fans loved the reunion with her father. “I’ve missed mick and frankie scenes They’re so sweet together but this is so ouch”, one tweeted.

Another agreed: “The amount of trust & love that Frankie and Mick have for each other as father and daughter is quite undeniable”.

(21/30) #EastEnders. It was great to see Frankie back as well for Mick 🥰. I loved it when Mick called Frankie a "Ray of sunshine" 🥰🥰 the amount of trust & love that Frankie and Mick have for each other as father and daughter is quite undeniable. 🥰🥰. It really is the purest. pic.twitter.com/GjztbytpU8March 4, 2022 See more

It is going to take all that feeling and more to get the Carter dynasty through the dark days ahead, as they seek revenge for Tina’s death.

Watch EastEnders weeknights on BBC One.