Tablo TV improves manual recording on its Roku app

DVRing your favorite shows on Roku just got that much easier

Tablo and Roku

Tablo TV today updated its app — excuse us, it's channel — on the Roku platform with what pretty much everyone agrees are some long-awaited features.

Here's what's new in version 2.9.0:

  • You can now manually schedule recordings from the live TV grid and the scheduled screen. (The former requires you to have a paid guide subscription from Tablo.)
  • The movies menu now includes ratings.
  • Live TV will auto-resume when a recording ends or begins.
  • Plus improved connectivity and other bugfixes.

For the uninitiated, Tablo TV is an over-the-air streaming box that takes the signal from a single antenna and allows you to share that feed among multiple devices. So you can watch your local channels on a TV and a phone and a computer and a tablet — pretty much wherever you want, with a single piece of hardware pointed at the sky.

Tablo TV also has one of the easiest implementations of DVR you'll find with this sort of thing. Just plug in a hard drive and start recording. No server boxes, no cloud storage.

For more on Tablo TV, check out our review of the Tablo Quad . And you can get the Tablo TV Roku channel here .