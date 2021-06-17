TBS to air ‘Friday Night Vibes,’ a weekly showing of Black movies

TBS is set to launch a weekly celebration of Black movies and culture with its new offering, Friday Night Vibes. Set to premiere on June 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT, Friday Night Vibes will serve as a celebration of diverse stories and filmmakers, with movies ranging across all different genres. The first movies to be featured will be the Michael B. Jordan-led Creed and Creed 2.

Friday Night Vibes is hosted by Tiffany Haddish and Deon Cole. In addition to the movies, the weekly program will feature comedy, celebrity interviews, behind-the-scenes insights and musical performances.

“The program will be ground zero for those who love movies, Black culture, music and hanging out at the beauty salon and barbershop,” TBS said in its press release.

Joining Haddish and Cole as special in-studio guests for the June 18 debut airing, which falls a day before the newly recognized federal holiday of Juneteenth, include Snoop Dogg and Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Friday Night Vibes will be a 52-week movie destination. So far, TBS has announced the initial summer lineup of films, which are:

June 18 — Creed/Creed 2

June 25 — Central Intelligence/Get Hard

July 2 — Black Panther/National Security

July 9 — Suicide Squad/The Hitman’s Bodyguard

July 16 — Creed/Creed 2

July 23 — Get Hard/Money Talks

July 30 — Rampage/Pacific Rim

In addition to the weekly broadcast of Friday Night Vibes, TBS.com has a dedicated Friday Night Vibes webpage that makes other movies not currently scheduled to be on broadcast available to watch on-demand. Currently, this includes films like Baggage Claim, the Barbershop trilogy, Blindspotting and Uncle Drew.

Viewers can also use the website to keep up with upcoming Friday Night Vibes movies and guest stars.

Watch the preview for Friday Night Vibes below.

TBS is a cable channel that is available on many major streaming platforms, including YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV and FuboTV.