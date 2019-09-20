TCL's glorious new 6-Series TVs are now available

We pulled no punches back in August when we got a preview of TCL's new 6-Series and 8-Series TVs , easily declaring that this year's lineup is the one to beat. And you can now purchase the new 6-Series kit — still powered by Roku TV — and get one hell of a set for well under $1,000 .

Here's our summary, for those who didn't bother to click through:

The 6-series is TCL's most successful TV, and if you've looked at buying a TV below a $1,000 in the past few years, chances are you've stumbled across the 6-series. Combining the latest technology and display standards – such as HDR10, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision – with 4K resolution results in an excellent experience.

New for 2019 is the addition of a QLED panel, which will solidify the 6-series' position in the market as the best value for TV money. Combining QLED technology with a slim bezel results in an incredibly immersive experience, which is only magnified further when you launch a game on your console. As you do so, the TV will automatically switch the display to gaming mode, and either honor the settings you've previously configured, or use AI to fine tune the experience.

It doesn't have the mini-LED technology of the 8-series ... but the 6-series is the best bang for your buck TV in 2019. It was already this before the addition of QLED technology, and the new 6-series – which is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes — makes a great TV even better!

To be clear, this is the "mid-range" 6-Series. And when we say "mid-range," what we really mean at this point is that it's plenty of TV for most folks, way better than average, and an absolutely brilliant way to spend your money. It's got 4K resolution, of course, HDR 10 and Dolby Vision, plenty of inputs, and available at just the right size.

What it is not , however, is the new TCL 8-Series. That's still to come, with its glorious micro-LED panels that take things to an even higher (yet still relatively affordable) level. More to come on that in due time. For now, you can pick up a new 55- or 65-inch 6-Series for less than $1,000.

TCL 6-Series 2019 65-inch Smart TV



The right TV at the right price



TCL's 6-Series is the perfect marriage of price and technology — and it's gotten even better for 2019 with the inclusion of a QLED panel. If you have room for a 65-incher, it's the way to go.



View