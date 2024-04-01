TCM schedules full days to celebrate MGM's 100th anniversary in April

All movie fans know the classic MGM logo: the golden film reels surrounding a roaring lion. Well the studio that has been in front of hundreds of classic movies is turning 100 in 2024 and Turner Classic Movies is helping to celebrate MGM’s 100th anniversary, with the TCM schedule dedicating Mondays in April to the studio.

In addition to the lion (officially known as Leo the lion), MGM was the home to some of film history's biggest figures, including Louis B. Mayer, Samuel Goldwyn and Irving G. Thalberg. Dubbed Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (Metro was the first studio Mayer co-founded before he went out on his own), the studio has been the home of numerous Best Picture winners and other timeless classics from the silent era to today. TCM will be honoring many of these movies, with each Monday set to represent a different era of the studio, including airing a documentary from 1992 about the studio, MGM: When the Lion Roars, throughout the month.

Turner Classic Movies is a cable channel, so to watch it you do have to have a TV package that offers it. Most traditional cable subscriptions have TCM, while live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you've cut the cord entirely, the streaming service MGM Plus would be a good place to start looking for some of these titles, though they are available elsewhere as well

You can check out the full MGM 100th anniversary TCM schedule directly below (April 1 updated to reflect the time of publication), with programming starting at 6 am on Mondays and lasting through 6 am on Tuesday mornings:

Monday, April 1

6 pm : Flesh and the Devil (1926)

: Flesh and the Devil (1926) 8 pm : Grand Hotel (1932)

: Grand Hotel (1932) 10 pm: MGM: When the Lion Roads Part I: The Lion Roars (1992)

Tuesday, April 2

12:15 am : Dinner at Eight (1933)

: Dinner at Eight (1933) 2:15 am : The Divorcee (1930)

: The Divorcee (1930) 3:45 am : Bombshell (1933)

: Bombshell (1933) 5:30 am: The Thin Man (1934)

Monday, April 8

Charles Laughton and Clark Gable in Mutiny on the Bounty (Image credit: World History Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

6 am : Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

: Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) 8:15 am : Born to Dance (1936)

: Born to Dance (1936) 10:15 am : Love Finds Andy Hardy (1938)

: Love Finds Andy Hardy (1938) Noon : Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939)

: Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) 2 pm : The Mortal Storm (1940)

: The Mortal Storm (1940) 3:45 pm : Lassie Come Home (1943)

: Lassie Come Home (1943) 5:15 pm : Bathing Beauty (1944)

: Bathing Beauty (1944) 7 pm : Some of the Best (1944)

: Some of the Best (1944) 10 pm: MGM: When the Lion Roars Part 2: The Lion Reigns Supreme (1992)

Tuesday, April 9

12:15 am : The Philadelphia Story (1940)

: The Philadelphia Story (1940) 2:15 am : A Woman's Face (1941)

: A Woman's Face (1941) 4:15 am : Cabin in the Sky (1943)

: Cabin in the Sky (1943) 6 am: MGM Parade Show #8 (1955)

Monday, April 15

6 am : Bataan (1943)

: Bataan (1943) 8 am : Marsha Hunt's Sweet Adversity (2015)

: Marsha Hunt's Sweet Adversity (2015) 9:45 am : The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)

: The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 11:45 am : Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

: Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 1:45 pm : Father of the Bride (1950)

: Father of the Bride (1950) 3:30 pm : On the Town (1949)

: On the Town (1949) 5:30 pm : Silk Stockings (1957)

: Silk Stockings (1957) 8 pm : Singin' in the Rain (1952)

: Singin' in the Rain (1952) 10 pm: MGM: When the Lions Road: Part III: The Lion in Winter (1992)

Tuesday, April 16

12:15 am : Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) 2:15 am: Ben-Hur (1959)

Monday, April 22

(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

6 am : Forbidden Planet (1956)

: Forbidden Planet (1956) 7:45 am : Cimarron (1960)

: Cimarron (1960) 10:15 am : Doctor Zhivago (1965)

: Doctor Zhivago (1965) 1:45 pm : Ice Station Zebra (1968)

: Ice Station Zebra (1968) 4:30 pm : Viva Las Vegas (1964)

: Viva Las Vegas (1964) 6 pm : The Cincinnati Kid (1965)

: The Cincinnati Kid (1965) 8 pm : How the West Was Won (1962)

: How the West Was Won (1962) 11 pm: 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Tuesday, April 23

1:45 am : Shaft (1971)

: Shaft (1971) 3:45 am: Network (1976)

Monday, April 29

6 am : MGM's Big Parade of Comedy (1964)

: MGM's Big Parade of Comedy (1964) 7:45 am : Westworld (1973)

: Westworld (1973) 9:30 am : The Sunshine Boys (1975)

: The Sunshine Boys (1975) 11:45 am : My Favorite Year (1982)

: My Favorite Year (1982) 1:30 pm : Clash of the Titans (1981)

: Clash of the Titans (1981) 3:30 pm : The Year of Living Dangerously (1982)

: The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) 5:30 pm : That's Entertainment (1974)

: That's Entertainment (1974) 8 pm : Moonstruck (1987)

: Moonstruck (1987) 10 pm: Victor/Victoria (1982)

Tuesday, April 30

12:30 am : Pennies from Heaven (1981)

: Pennies from Heaven (1981) 2:30 am : Fame (1980)

: Fame (1980) 5 am : Diner (1982)

: Diner (1982) 7 am: Hollywood: The Dream Factory (1972)