The best Netflix rom-com I've watched all year now has a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score

Joanne and Noah in Nobody Wants This on Netflix.

Netflix has done it again - Nobody Wants This season 1 is the perfect rom-com for cozy autumn nights, making it no surprise that it has spent the last two weeks at number one on Netflix's top 10 list.

With 10 half-hour episodes available to binge, Nobody Wants This follows agnostic podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) who has a knack for being rather unfiltered about her personal life. But when she falls for Noah (Adam Brody) a guy she wouldn't necessarily label as her type, their whirlwind romance comes with more baggage than a transatlantic flight.

But what makes Noah so different from the other men she's dated? Well, for starters, he's a rabbi. And, if that wasn't tricky enough for atheist Joanne, add in a tricky ex and an interfering family from hell and this is a romance that shouldn't work, but somehow really, really does.

Nobody Wants This is a 2024 triumph! (Image credit: Netflix)

The series has a solid 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and an impressive 88% audience score and it is easy to see why - this show is most definitely one of the best I have seen this year and easily the best romcom. The writing is pitch-perfect, the comedy one-liners hilarious and Kristen Bell and Adam Broady make the ideal leading couple.

In fact, it is so good Nobody Wants This season 2 is already confirmed, just two weeks after the first season was released.

The conclusion of Nobody Wants This season 1 sees the couple declare their love for one another and they're determined to make it work. But with that meaning Noah will have to give up his dream career, they just aren't sure what that means going forward. We will now have to wait for the new episodes to land to find out what happens next!

All ten episodes of Nobody Wants This season 1 are available to stream on Netflix now.