The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of December 23: a tense Christmas celebration

It might be Christmas in Los Angeles, but things aren't merry and bright as Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) grapple with their issues with the takeover. But that's not the only drama coming up this week. Let's look at the preview of The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of December 23.

The week before Christmas ended with Brooke trying to find Ridge to explain why she accepted the CEO position and her plan to restore the company to the Forrester family. However, Ridge was busy upstairs reconnecting with Taylor (Rebecca Budig).

Take a look at the preview of what's coming up for the week of December 23 on The Bold and the Beautiful:

There are lots of things to break down in this preview.

Obviously Christmas celebrations are underway around Forrester Creations and the Forrester mansion. Brooke and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) share a moment while Donna and Pam (Alley Mills) exchange gifts. We suspect it will be hard for Donna to navigate the Forrester family while they're stewing over the hostile takeover and betrayal at the hands of the Logans.

Though things are uncertain in her professional life, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are happier and stronger than ever.

Things aren't so rosy for Luna (Lisa Yamada), who is covered in bruises, leading Bill (Don Diamont) to wonder what happened to her. Of course, our first question is why Bill is there to see her again in the first place, but we're guessing that Black Widow Luna lured Bill to see her after staging those injuries to gain sympathy in her plot to win him over.

And last, but certainly not least, we have poor Electra (Laneya Grace) thinking she's getting sympathy from her hometown friend Remy (Christian Weissman) only to find during a trip to his apartment that he's the one who has been creating the deepfake images.

Yep, it's going to be a busy, merry and messy week on The Bold and the Beautiful!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.