The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: after Carter's rejection, Daphne chases Zende?

Daphne is on a mission to seduce Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful, but when she’s met with challenges we have a feeling she’ll pivot to Forrester Creations’ most eligible bachelor: Zende.

It’s pretty obvious that Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) isn’t used to hearing “no” when it comes to men. While she hasn’t gotten close enough to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) for him to need to say no, she’s starting to see that pursuing the new manager at Forrester Creations won’t be as easy as she thought.

As she waits for the perfect opportunity to try again, we think Daphne and Zende (Delon De Metz) will get close, which would jeopardize her mission if she has to split her attention between the two men.

Zende has been working hard on his Hope for the Future line, simultaneously supporting Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) efforts to regain control of the company as well as supporting Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who is also hoping to get the company back to the Forrester family using her own strategy.

We have a feeling Zende is going to be caught up between Steffy and Brooke’s plans; while Steffy shifts her focus a bit to make Carter find his conscience (which also aligns with Brooke’s plan), Daphne will be left with enough time to pursue Zende. With her alluring fragrances and irresistible Parisian charms, Zende might not stand a chance.

If she’s successful in her pursuit, it will put Steffy’s original plan in flux; if Carter sees that Daphne is with Zende, he likely won’t feel as compelled by her advances. Then again, Daphne is known for attracting men into her powerful orbit so she might not mind trying to balance having both men in her life. Suddenly, Steffy’s plan might not have its most powerful weapon waiting in the wings, but then again, once Steffy learns about her husband’s secret, she might not have the energy to think about getting the company back for a while.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.