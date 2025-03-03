The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill's control over Luna unravels?

Bill has been able to control Luna under the terms of her house arrest on The Bold and the Beautiful largely because she was dealing with a lot of chaos in her life. But once she knows the identity of her father, will he be able to control her?

Luna (Lisa Yamada) has been grateful to Bill (Don Diamont) for getting her out of prison so that she can serve her sentence on house arrest, or “mansion arrest” as she’s been calling it. Though she promises to be good, there’s no question she’s hoping to bend the terms of her sentence; she can be seen toying with her ankle monitor and suddenly she’s talking to strangers and opening the front door when she knows she shouldn't.

I think everything is about to change once Luna discovers that Finn (Tanner Novlan) is her father. So far she’s been able to bond with Bill over their shared childhood trauma, but upon discovering that she has a father who loves her and who was prevented by circumstances (namely, Poppy [Romy Park] lying to him) from being in her life, it seems like Luna will start gravitating away from Bill toward Finn.

In fact, it’s quite possible that there could suddenly be some friction in the tenuous arrangement between Bill and Luna as Luna really starts testing the boundaries of her house arrest. She’ll want to talk with Finn and see him, and possibly even leave Bill’s house, but none of those things will be possible. Suddenly, Bill’s kind gesture of moving mountains to get her out of prison will make it even harder for Luna, who suddenly has somewhere else she’d rather be. (It’s worth noting that Finn will likely be grateful to Bill for getting Luna out of prison after she was attacked because she’s safe and he can visit whenever he wants)

The problem with Bill losing control of Luna is two-fold. Bill suffers no fools (though it could be said his decision to remove Luna from jail was foolish in itself) and he won’t like it if Luna starts bending the rules. He also won’t like it when he sees that Luna would rather spend time with Finn because it takes away their bond. Suddenly, this whole idea of trying to save Luna has gotten way more complicated and it’s going to put Bill in a very difficult situation.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.