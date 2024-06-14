The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke gives Hope an ultimatum about Finn

Hope has feelings for Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful, so will Brooke resort to drastic measures to keep her daughter from acting on her feelings?

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) knows a thing or two about falling in love with people who aren’t available. She’s done it in the past and it’s one of the many reasons Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doesn’t like her; after all, it happened when Brooke came between Steffy’s mother and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Now that Hope (Annika Noelle) has expressed that she has feelings for Finn (Tanner Novlan), Brooke can’t ignore the mess that would come from Hope pursuing those feelings, and it won’t help things as she returns to Forrester Creations to work with Steffy.

The only thing Brooke can do is steal a page from Steffy’s playbook and outright demand that Hope stay away from Finn. Nothing good will come from an affair. Even if Hope is right about how Steffy treats Finn, it’s not her place to try to make things better for him, and given that they’re raising their daughters to be close, it would destroy the carefully balanced relationship between everyone.

Giving Hope an ultimatum likely won’t even work, because Hope is pretty stubborn about her feelings. After all, Hope was determined to be in a relationship with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) against her mother’s wishes.

The only good that can come from an ultimatum is that it makes it clear where Brooke stands on the matter. It won’t be easy for Brooke to put her foot down, but in this case, there’s so much on the line. If Hope were to get involved with Finn it could destroy Hope’s work at Forrester Creations, it could drive a major wedge between Brooke and Ridge and it could upend the lives of everyone around them as they’re all forced to take sides.

Right now, the best thing Brooke can do as a mother is to try to keep her daughter from making the same mistakes Brooke made in the past. This is one place where history shouldn’t repeat itself, and it’s up to Brooke to ensure that it doesn’t happen.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors