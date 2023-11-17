The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke tries to sabotage Hope and Thomas?

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) wants Hope (Annika Noelle) to put an end to her relationship with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) on The Bold and the Beautiful. When Hope refuses to stop seeing him, Brooke takes things into her own hands.

Oh, what a tangled web we weave. When Brooke discovers that Hope is planning a romantic dinner and evening with Thomas, complete with flowers, candlelight and lingerie, she pleads with Hope to put an end to her relationship with him. Hope refuses to listen to her mother, so Brooke switches to Plan B.

Brooke leaves Hope’s cabin and goes back to Forrester Creations, where Thomas is getting ready to leave. She corners him in his office and tries to spin a story about Hope not really loving him, Hope not being herself… Hope being lost. Brooke truly believes that their connection will be “cut” once she comes to her senses.

No matter how much Thomas protests, Brooke keeps pushing. She’s trying to hurt him to the point that he walks away, and it very well could work if not for how much he loves her.

Meanwhile, Liam (Scott Clifton) shows up at the cabin and sees Hope dressed in lingerie. He had no idea how close she and Thomas were until now, and after Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) rebuffed his attempt at getting back together, all of a sudden Liam finds himself listing all of the reasons Hope needs to stay away from Thomas. He finishes by telling her that he still loves her.

It’s a strange thing to see Brooke and, unbeknownst to her, Liam, working so hard to end the relationship between Hope and Thomas. When it comes to Brooke, it really seems like the more she tries to push Hope away, the closer Hope gets to Thomas. It’s actually Liam who seems to be getting through to her (whether or not she chooses to listen to him). Finn (Tanner Novlan) also tried to talk her out of being with Thomas, as did Steffy when Steffy came back to LA.

While Liam's interference is coincidental, Brooke’s is entirely intentional. She knew Thomas was getting ready to go to Hope’s house and she’s purposely delaying him and filling his head full of lies in hopes of keeping him away from her daughter. Not only is it overstepping, but it’s cruel. Hope can make her own decisions. Brooke needs to step back and let her daughter live her life, even when she might be making mistakes.