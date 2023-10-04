The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Can Luna be TRUSTED?

RJ shares a secret with Luna, but can the newest arrival on The Bold and the Beautiful be trusted?

It’s a new day in Los Angeles. The sun is shining and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is in the office looking at the new line while talking on the phone. There’s a magazine out with Hope and Thomas on the cover. Taylor (Krista Allen) walks in and says she never got to finish that conversation. Brooke says it’s because she had to get home to be with Ridge.

Eric (John McCook) tells RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) about different types of lace. His hands start shaking even more and he sends them away, saying that they need to work fast before they run out of time. RJ and Luna look at each other, wondering what’s going on.

Katie (Heather Tom) arrives at Eric’s house and is greeted by Donna (Jennifer Gareis), who assures Katie that she won’t spoil anything because Brooke already did. Katie admires the designs and says they’re beautiful. Donna hopes they’re enough to beat Ridge. She says it’s so important “It’s like his life depends on it.” Katie wants to know more because they all know about the “grand finale” but if his life depends on it, that’s something else entirely.

Eric finishes up his work while RJ and Luna stand by. Luna has some papers that Carter needed them to sign, but when Eric tries to sign them his hand is shaking too much so he gets frustrated and says he’ll sign them later. Once he’s gone, RJ offers Luna an apology for Eric’s attitude and lets her in on the secret about Eric’s health.

Taylor asks Brooke if she’s trying to send a message about her relationship with Ridge. Brooke swears it was an innocent comment about going home with Ridge, and the last thing she wants is to fight. They’re on the same page about Hope and Thomas. Taylor says she’s there to see Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who walks in at that moment. She wants to get him caught up about Steffy and the kids.

Ridge thanks Taylor for helping Steffy while she moved and he’s glad she’s back. Taylor wishes that he’d talked to her about Thomas and Hope, but Ridge insists that everything is ok and he’s keeping an eye on their son.

RJ and Luna go through the latest batch of materials that arrive. She asks if anyone else knows about Eric and can’t believe no one knows about it. Luna asks what’s wrong with him and RJ admits that he thinks something really bad is going on, far worse than arthritis.

Eric walks in as Katie and Donna are talking about his final collection. He grabs Donna’s hands and says that this indeed will be his final collection.

Brooke says seeing Taylor was a surprise. They switch topics to Eric and the competition. Ridge hates being in competition with his son. He knows something isn’t right with the whole situation.

Eric has to keep his hands in his pockets while he’s talking to Katie. She tells him how well the company is doing and she supports him with whatever decision he makes about doing the fashion battle. As soon as she leaves, Donna asks how Eric is doing. His tremors are better, but he’s concerned about what happened with Luna.

Eric (John McCook) talks to RJ (Joshua Hoffman) on The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

RJ says that Eric has given him different explanations for his hands. He knows Eric’s health is why he’s the one doing all the drawing and as he’s been working with him he’s seen the situation get worse. If only he could tell his dad what’s happening. Luna wonders why he can’t just say something, and RJ says that Eric made him promise to keep the secret. Luna says she’ll always be there to listen and she’ll keep it quiet.

RJ gives Luna a clue about another big secret: he never wanted to be an artist, but he’s doing this for Eric. Luna thinks RJ is doing something very special. She’s always been able to see that he’s special based on what she saw on his social media. It makes him feel good hearing that she thinks he’s doing good work. They share a look between themselves.

Back in the office, Ridge and Brooke are talking about Eric’s history of having his designs featured in some of the biggest shows around. Ridge doesn’t understand why Eric needs to do a collection by himself. Why can’t they work together?

Donna asks what happened in the office, and Eric tells her about the contracts and how bad he feels about yelling at her. She didn’t deserve that. Donna reassures him that his doctor is on the way to the house and hopefully, that will lead to answers about what’s happening. She tells him that he’s got a whole family of people who have been inspired by his work, and he has given her the best moments of her life. They’ll get through this. There’s a knock at the door. It’s Dr. Colby. They ask him what’s wrong, but Dr. Colby doesn’t say anything.

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

We’ll find out what’s happening with Eric soon enough. For now, though, let’s focus on Luna. We still don’t know much about her but now she’s got insider access to the biggest news in the fashion world.

Should RJ have been so open with Luna, someone he only just met a short time prior? Luna has some big secrets so we know she can keep things under wraps, but can she keep RJ’s secret? Revealing that information to the world could put her in the spotlight and make her lots of money.

RJ just took a big risk, so let’s hope Lisa is truly a nice person who can be trusted. The last thing Eric needs right now is to have his condition put out into the world.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.