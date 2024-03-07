The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon presses charges?

In the March 6 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful we see that Deacon (Sean Kanan) isn’t taking Sheila’s death very well. Could he press charges for Sheila’s death?

We haven’t heard from the police since they initially questioned Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death. But after seeing her body in the morgue, Deacon clearly has some unresolved feelings about her death and he might go to the police to ensure that Sheila isn’t forgotten.

There are a couple of things to consider. The first, and possibly most important, is that Deacon was there when Steffy said she wanted to see Sheila dead. Days later, Steffy kills Sheila. (Maybe that’s why Finn (Tanner Novlan) has been struggling so much — he knew his wife wanted his mother dead) Given that Steffy expressed her feelings, he could present that to the police as evidence that Steffy was angling to see Sheila gone from her life.

There’s also the matter of Steffy attacking Sheila in her own home after Steffy discovered that Kelly was at Il Giardino. Sheila was minding her own business when Steffy charged in and confronted Sheila. When Sheila shoved Steffy, Steffy escalated the whole situation by throwing a punch at her. Deacon and Finn broke up the fight, and then Finn told Hope (Annika Noelle) about it prior to Sheila’s death so she can corroborate the story.

One of the reasons Deacon is struggling with Sheila’s death so much is he doesn’t know why she was at Steffy’s house in Malibu to begin with. The answer to that question could be found in Sheila’s pocket; she was reaching into her pocket when Steffy stabbed her. What if she didn’t have a gun, but an apology note? (Contrived, I know, but Sheila is nothing if not cunning) What if there was no weapon in her pocket at all?

As her former fiance, Deacon has reason enough to go to the police and demand an investigation. He’s angry enough that he just might do it, even if it means driving a wedge into his relationship with the Forresters.