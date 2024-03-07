The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon presses charges?
Deacon isn't taking Sheila's death very well.
In the March 6 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful we see that Deacon (Sean Kanan) isn’t taking Sheila’s death very well. Could he press charges for Sheila’s death?
We haven’t heard from the police since they initially questioned Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death. But after seeing her body in the morgue, Deacon clearly has some unresolved feelings about her death and he might go to the police to ensure that Sheila isn’t forgotten.
There are a couple of things to consider. The first, and possibly most important, is that Deacon was there when Steffy said she wanted to see Sheila dead. Days later, Steffy kills Sheila. (Maybe that’s why Finn (Tanner Novlan) has been struggling so much — he knew his wife wanted his mother dead) Given that Steffy expressed her feelings, he could present that to the police as evidence that Steffy was angling to see Sheila gone from her life.
There’s also the matter of Steffy attacking Sheila in her own home after Steffy discovered that Kelly was at Il Giardino. Sheila was minding her own business when Steffy charged in and confronted Sheila. When Sheila shoved Steffy, Steffy escalated the whole situation by throwing a punch at her. Deacon and Finn broke up the fight, and then Finn told Hope (Annika Noelle) about it prior to Sheila’s death so she can corroborate the story.
One of the reasons Deacon is struggling with Sheila’s death so much is he doesn’t know why she was at Steffy’s house in Malibu to begin with. The answer to that question could be found in Sheila’s pocket; she was reaching into her pocket when Steffy stabbed her. What if she didn’t have a gun, but an apology note? (Contrived, I know, but Sheila is nothing if not cunning) What if there was no weapon in her pocket at all?
As her former fiance, Deacon has reason enough to go to the police and demand an investigation. He’s angry enough that he just might do it, even if it means driving a wedge into his relationship with the Forresters.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
Most Popular
By Claire Crick