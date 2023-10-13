The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Did Ridge know about Sheila?

Hope is in shock about her father being with Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful, but did Ridge know about it?

Hope (Annika Noelle) is freaking out at the Malibu house and Finn (Tanner Novlan) is right there with her. She points out that Deacon (Sean Kanan) said he was in love, which means they’ve been hiding this for a while. She can’t figure out how her father is in love with a total monster. Soon she’s pacing around furiously, thinking that she needs to find a way to stop him.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon are having dinner together and she thinks that Finn and Hope’s reaction proves that they love them. She thinks their relationship could bring everyone together… but Deacon doesn’t agree.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are seeking inspiration from a very long kiss in the office. He tells her — and shows her — that she’s his inspiration. With her at his side, he can do anything.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) tells Luna (Lisa Yamada) that he’s going to pretend he never saw her letter of resignation, and that he’s not going to let her leave no matter what she says.

Brooke wants to know if Ridge is still confident that he’s going to win. He is, but he wishes he wasn’t because he doesn’t want to have a negative impact on RJ’s blossoming career in fashion. He also admits he wishes RJ was working with him.

Luna says that being there and being with him, a Forrester, isn’t going to work. RJ pleads for her to open up to him.

Sheila wants to know how Deacon feels, and it’s not good. He doesn’t think they should tell anyone about their engagement just yet. She agrees, but she doesn’t want to keep it a secret for long. Deacon tells her that he never thought she would be an optimist, but she truly believes that their love will become the glue that binds the whole family together. He tries to temper her expectations, but she won’t have it. She’s a fighter and she isn’t going to settle for anything less.

Finn feels bad that he didn’t give Hope a heads-up about her father, but Hope understands. She’s upset with her father for keeping such a huge secret. Finn can’t believe their parents are in love. Hope decides to tell her mother because Brooke will know what to do.

Brooke tells Ridge that they can’t baby RJ. He needs to find his own way. Ridge agrees, and he’s looking forward to working with him. He sees himself in him, and he wants RJ to know they will help him to succeed.

RJ tells Luna she has to tell him so he can help. She admits that she was keeping a secret from him. They sit down, and she tells him that her mom didn’t know she was interviewing at Forrester Creations. She says her aunt wouldn’t approve of her working there. She says Li doesn’t want her there, and RJ is shocked.

Joshua Hoffman and Lisa Yamada on The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

After dinner, Deacon and Sheila lounge on the couch and talk about how and when they’ll reveal their engagement. For now, they’ll keep it a secret.

Finn reminds Hope that once she reveals the news to Brooke and Ridge, “all hell's gonna break loose.” Sheila may seem nice right now, but they all know it won’t last. Hope is hoping Brooke can talk sense into her father.

RJ doesn’t understand why Li would be upset at her working there. Luna apologizes for not telling him about her connection there. Her aunt and her mother have a difficult relationship and have always had trouble getting along. That’s why she was upset about the phone call from her mom. She feels bad keeping secrets from him and thinks she should leave.

Sheila knows they need to enjoy their peace because pretty soon Brooke will be knocking on their door.

Brooke tells Ridge that Katie sent out the invitations to the buyers about the fashion show, and everyone is excited about it. That’s when Hope walks in and she’s struggling to breathe because she’s so upset. She explains that Finn was there and he said to go see Deacon, so she went to see him and he said he’s in love. At first Brooke and Ridge are thrilled, but when Hope reveals that he’s in love with Sheila they’re speechless.

Luna feels bad for not telling RJ about being related to Li. She says she needs to leave, but he insists that she got the job all on her own. RJ says she earned her place at the company and Aunt Li has no say in any of it. He says she’s not leaving, and they seal it with a kiss and a smile.

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Now that Ridge and Brooke know about Sheila, it won’t be long before Brooke is on her way to Deacon’s house to confront him — and Sheila. But did Ridge already know (or at least suspect) that Sheila was with Deacon?

When Sheila was released from jail, Ridge and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) went to the restaurant to confront Deacon. At the time, Deacon lied about Sheila’s whereabouts even though she was hiding out in his apartment. But they went to him first, because they suspected she might be there. That suggests that they knew more than they were letting on.

Hope asked her father if he was doing this to trap Sheila. After Bill (Don Diamont) tried to set Sheila up and tape her confession, there’s good reason that Hope might think her father was working to put Sheila back in jail. But what she doesn’t know — what no one knows, really — is that Deacon called in a favor with the judge to have Sheila released in the first place. If they think his love for her is upsetting, wait until they find out how involved he was in their release.

Regardless, though, there’s the matter of whether Ridge knew Sheila was with Deacon. While it might not make sense at first, if Ridge knows Sheila is with Deacon then he can rest assured that she’s not out trying to hurt Steffy and the kids. In a roundabout way, Deacon would be doing Ridge a favor.

With their history of trying to set Sheila up, it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that Ridge might have known where she was this whole time. If that’s the case, though, that news will be enough for Brooke to put him in the dog house.