The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: does Eric regret coming back?

After weeks in the hospital and months worrying that he was going to die, Eric (John McCook) is finally back home on The Bold and the Beautiful. In the January 18 B&B episode , he told everyone about what happened when he briefly died and crossed over, leaving Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wondering if his father wanted to be brought back at all.

For months, Eric was living his life as if it was ending, because as far as he knew it was ending. Every day was a gift, and having a chance to complete his collection and be around the people he loves was all he wanted.

During his life-saving surgery, Eric died on the operating table and crossed over to the other side, where he was met with the ultimate sense of peace and tranquillity, along with a vision of his beloved Stephanie.

The more he talked about his experience, the more it sounded like perhaps he didn’t want to come back. After all, he’s still got a long road to recovery ahead of him.

So does Eric wish he’s crossed over?

Since waking up, Eric has been expressing nothing but gratitude for the second chance at life he’s been given. He’s thrilled to have his family around him, and now that he’s back home he can get back to the things he loves.

When he told his family about what happened when he crossed over, it was more like he wanted them to know it was very peaceful and not to be afraid of it. He acknowledged that he’d been terrified of dying, but now he knows it’s something very beautiful and that heaven awaits them all. It’s important for him that his loved ones know this.

But that doesn’t mean he wanted to go. He said before that he still had things he wanted to do, and now he can do them. Not only that, but he can do them with his loving family by his side, and that’s all that matters.