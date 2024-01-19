The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: does Eric regret coming back?
Does Eric wish he'd been able to cross over?
After weeks in the hospital and months worrying that he was going to die, Eric (John McCook) is finally back home on The Bold and the Beautiful. In the January 18 B&B episode, he told everyone about what happened when he briefly died and crossed over, leaving Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wondering if his father wanted to be brought back at all.
For months, Eric was living his life as if it was ending, because as far as he knew it was ending. Every day was a gift, and having a chance to complete his collection and be around the people he loves was all he wanted.
During his life-saving surgery, Eric died on the operating table and crossed over to the other side, where he was met with the ultimate sense of peace and tranquillity, along with a vision of his beloved Stephanie.
The more he talked about his experience, the more it sounded like perhaps he didn’t want to come back. After all, he’s still got a long road to recovery ahead of him.
So does Eric wish he’s crossed over?
Since waking up, Eric has been expressing nothing but gratitude for the second chance at life he’s been given. He’s thrilled to have his family around him, and now that he’s back home he can get back to the things he loves.
When he told his family about what happened when he crossed over, it was more like he wanted them to know it was very peaceful and not to be afraid of it. He acknowledged that he’d been terrified of dying, but now he knows it’s something very beautiful and that heaven awaits them all. It’s important for him that his loved ones know this.
But that doesn’t mean he wanted to go. He said before that he still had things he wanted to do, and now he can do them. Not only that, but he can do them with his loving family by his side, and that’s all that matters.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.