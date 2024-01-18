The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 18, 2024: Bill and Poppy's magical date

Poppy (Romy Park) and Bill (Don Diamont) go on their second date in The Bold and the Beautiful, and they have an audience. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 18, 2024.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) turns in the paperwork for Eric (John McCook) to go home as Finn (Tanner Novlan) looks on with pride. Eric thanks Finn for making this second chance possible.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are back at Eric’s house getting things ready for his return. They’re both very grateful for the second chance, and Brooke says she’s glad Ridge gave Finn a chance to save Eric’s life.

At Il Giardino, Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) work hard for a full house of restaurant patrons. Bill and Poppy show up and ask for a table for two. Deacon rubs it in that Sheila will be serving them, which Bill takes offense to because he doesn’t want to see her.

Bill is thrilled about his date with Poppy. He’s looking forward to making new memories with her. Sheila is furious that Deacon put Bill in her section, but Deacon thinks it’s all in fun. He wants her to say his credit card was declined but she reminds him of his habit of paying with hundred-dollar bills. Sheila introduces herself and takes their drink order. Bill apologizes to Poppy and tells her he’s not normally rude to servers but Sheila is the woman who tried to kill her sister.

Brooke reminds Ridge that Eric fought hard to make a recovery and that means it was the right choice to give him the second chance. He wants to be here.

Eric tells Donna and Finn that he never thought he’d be able to get out of the hospital on his own two feet. He’s very ready to go. Finn says everything that’s happened is a credit to Eric’s "hard work and determination." Eric tells them about how he was "gone" and that he will never forget where he was or what he saw while he was there. He vows to never forget what Finn did for him.

Sheila brings the drinks back to the table and Poppy is ready to throw her drink in Sheila’s face. Bill loves that Poppy has a feisty side, but he warns her that Sheila is dangerous and will eventually find herself in jail on her own. He makes a joke about a third date seeing Sheila finally in jail, and he loves that she’s open to another date with him.

Don Diamont, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) shows up at the house in time to see Eric return. He’s moving slowly, but he’s home and he’s happy. Donna gives him a kiss and Carter is so happy to see him out of the hospital. Eric is happy to see them too, but he’s very glad to see his son.

Deacon and Sheila are watching the date like they’re spectators at a sporting event. Sheila can see why Bill is interested in Poppy. Poppy pulls out one of her pills and Bill, smiling, asks if she’s nervous. “Should I be?” she asks. He says he has high hopes for her.

Eric is taking the time to explore his home with a new set of eyes. He never thought he’d be back home again. Brooke says they weren’t sure of it, either. Carter says Eric has been like a father to him and he owes so much to him. He’s glad he can tell Eric all of those things now because he wasn’t ready to lose him.

Bill says he remembers how Poppy was so carefree at the festival. And now they’re here 20 years later and she’s the exact same way. She hasn’t changed, except now she has a daughter. Sheila watches how Poppy’s eyes are glazed over and she thinks she’s falling for Bill’s "lies," which makes Deacon laugh.

Bill says her smile is exactly the same. He remembers her dancing in the moonlight with that smile. He pulls out his phone and dares her to get up and dance. Poppy, never one to shy away from a dare, gets up and starts dancing while everyone watches. Bill stares in amazement. As the song ends he gets up and gets close to her. "You are really something, you know that?" he asks. He says she is a "beautiful surprise" when he needs it most. They share a kiss and the restaurant claps.

After Carter leaves, they all sit down and talk with Eric. Brooke says Carter said it best, that they weren’t ready to say goodbye. Ridge asks about going to the other side and asks if he wants to stay. Eric says he was afraid to die and he was scared, but when he went to that place he saw the light and was part of it. “It was coming through me,” he said. He says he saw Stephanie there and she’s waiting for him. All he felt was relief and freedom from his body. “It was going to be the perfect exit,” Eric says. He reassures everyone that there’s no reason to be afraid of dying.

While he was ready to go, he found himself back here. Ridge asks if he made the wrong decision. “Did you want to go?” Ridge asks. Eric doesn’t answer.