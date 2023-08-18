The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope and Liam RECONCILE?

A reconciliation between Hope and Liam could be on the horizon on The Bold and the Beautiful.

It’s a mermaid birthday party at Eric’s (John McCook) house. It’s Beth’s birthday and she and Kelly head to the pool and their new mermaid swim fins while Hope (Annika Noelle) talks to everyone about Liam (Scott Clifton), as they haven’t told Beth that they’re separating.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) shows up at Forrester Creations and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric tease his pool couture. He’s on his way to the party but he’s about to have a conversation with Liam and thought Ridge and Eric would like to sit in. When Liam arrives, he jokingly says it feels like an “ambush.” RJ says he talked to Hope and it’s not too late to fix things. He doesn’t have to give up on her or his family.

While the girls get cookies, Deacon (Sean Kanan) shows up and greets the birthday girl. Then Beth asks when her dad will be there.

Eric says that Liam can’t just walk away from his marriage. RJ reminds him that Beth is a symbol of his and Hope’s love, and he can’t turn his back on that. RJ wants Liam to go to the party and reunite with Hope because that’s the best outcome. Ridge watches all of this with interest.

Liam appreciates what everyone is saying, but this is different. Hope was with Thomas and that’s the problem. Ridge points out that Thomas has gotten over his issues, but Liam knows Hope initiated the kiss in Rome and she’s the one who drew up the divorce papers. RJ points out that the issue here lies with Liam. If Liam wanted to reconcile, it could be done.

The party is in full swing. Deacon can’t help but wonder what Beth will think when she finds out that her parents are separating. Brooke tells Hope that she’ll be happier when she’s back with Liam, not Thomas.

Later, Liam has arrived at the party and he tells Hope that his present is going to win. RJ sees them together and tells them they should work as hard as they can on saving their marriage. Now that they’re standing next to each other, they at the very least need to consider it. RJ insists that he cares for them both and he doesn’t think the divorce is what Hope really wants. He knows they’re both hurt but he truly believes that they can rise above it. And they should do it for Beth. “This could be a new beginning if you want it to be.”

Eric praises Ridge’s new design. He shares that he has a few ideas of his own that they could work on together, the way they used to. “That would be nice,” Ridge says.

RJ says their marriage doesn’t have to be over, and they can find a new path. When everyone comes back in, they all chime in with their own advice. They all agree that they shouldn’t give up on their marriage.

Eric offers some advice to Ridge on his designs but Ridge isn’t entirely open to the ideas and Eric tells him not to patronize him. He really wants to do a new line and he wants Ridge to work with him. Ridge says things are really busy, but Eric sees this as a legacy project. Ridge says he’s too busy, which seems to deflate Eric’s enthusiasm a bit. When Ridge tries to change the subject to the party, Eric considers Hope and Liam, and Steffy and Finn. Eric hopes that the love of a child will make them all see the light.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and RJ say that Thomas was a mistake and they should look past it. When Hope tries to change the subject, Brooke reminds her that the best way to celebrate their daughter is to get back together.

The kids come in and Beth asks where Liam has been. Hope distracts her by cutting the cake. Liam asks what she wished for, and Beth tells him she has everything she needs with her mom and dad. Brooke tells Hope that she needs to forget about Thomas.

For the past several weeks, it looked like all, well, hope was lost for Hope and Liam’s marriage. But it wasn’t what it seemed. Remember, Hope was the one who initiated the kiss with Thomas in Rome without realizing that Liam saw her, and when Liam confronted her about it she spent what felt like a week in bed with Thomas while she had divorce papers drawn up. Not only that, but she’s been telling her mother she’s enjoying her newfound energy and creativity and she doesn’t want to reconcile.

Now, though, things seem different. She doesn’t seem as certain about her decision to divorce Liam and when confronted about it at Beth’s party, the prospect of breaking up her family seems to be hitting her — and Liam — harder than ever.

Liam, too, seems to be rethinking everything. Though he has professed his love for Steffy, RJ makes a valid point that this could be a new beginning for him and Hope if only they accept it and embrace the possibility of staying together.

Naturally, if Liam and Hope reconcile, we have to wonder where this leaves Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam. After telling Liam to leave, maybe seeing him repair his marriage will be what she needs to repair her own.