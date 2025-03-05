The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope becomes unhinged?

As desperation to keep control of Forrester Creations sinks in for Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful, will she become even more unhinged?

Hope (Annika Noelle) has been spiraling for quite some time. It wasn’t that long ago that she was pining after Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) husband Finn (Tanner Novlan), leading to a sharp warning from Steffy that the future of her clothing line was at risk unless she stayed away from him. Naturally, Hope didn’t stay away and things went from bad to worse as Hope for the Future was canceled and Hope was eventually fired and escorted unceremoniously from the building.

Once Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) avenged all the wrongs in her life, namely by taking over Forrester Creations via less-than-ethical means, Hope was suddenly in the driver’s seat. Her line was reinstated and though she doesn’t have an actual leadership role in the company, she’s with the man in charge and her mother is the CEO, giving Hope a nice little cushion.

However, as Carter’s conscience eats away at him, Hope has grown increasingly desperate to ensure that her kingdom doesn’t crumble. It didn’t help when she caught Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) kissing him; Hope wanted to catch Carter in a lie about it but he confessed mere moments after it happened. Hope’s only option is to threaten Daphne, who was already planning to leave town after discovering that she’s fallen for the man she was supposed to undermine.

Though nothing has been put forth by Carter, we imagine that it’s all but certain that Forrester Creations will return to the Forresters in due time. There’s no way he can keep up this brave front, no matter how much pressure Hope puts on him. Not only that, but the more Hope pushes him, the more Carter sees that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was right all along, and his relationship with Hope is based more on power than love.

With her world spiraling out of control, Hope will no doubt become more and more unhinged. We know she won’t listen to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and she’s ostracized herself from just about everyone in her circles. Suddenly, the only person who might be able to sympathize with her is the person who indirectly landed her in this position in the first place: Finn. Finn is about to be on the outs with Steffy, and, while left reeling from the discovery that Luna (Lisa Nozawa) is his daughter, will no doubt need a friendly ear. All of a sudden, Hope might be out of a job (again) but she could end up with Steffy’s man after all.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.