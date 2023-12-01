The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: is Eric's party a celebration or a wake?

Eric (John McCook) wants to throw the party of a lifetime on The Bold and the Beautiful, but is it a party or a wake? And is it fair that he’s not letting his family in on his big secret?

Eric proclaimed that he wanted to throw a big party that he could enjoy with the people he loves, while he’s still alive. Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Katie (Heather Tom) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) all agreed with his plan, but they’ve all expressed that he should be taking it easy because he’s using up a lot of energy and it’s only making his symptoms worse.

Across the office, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are still frustrated that they can’t talk to Eric about his condition. Eric still doesn’t know that they know the truth.

The Forrester patriarch wants to keep his illness a secret; he doesn’t want people to pity him and would rather focus on making the most of the time he has left. However, keeping their emotions in check around him is nearly impossible.

When it comes to this party, though, is it fair to pretend like everything is ok when it’s so clearly not? We’ve seen rumors that Eric’s other kids will be showing up on The Bold and the Beautiful soon enough and we have to think that they’re either coming to town for the holidays or for Eric’s party — or both.

But if things remain on this course, they’ll be in the dark about Eric’s health, too. And that’s not fair.

It looks like Eric’s party is about to become the next big focus on the show now that the fashion showdown is in the rearview mirror. But it’s going to be hard to watch all of the party planning if Eric doesn’t start letting his family know what’s going on. If he really wants to celebrate, he should do it with the full support of the people who love him.