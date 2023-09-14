The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is Luna a SPY?

A new intern on The Bold and the Beautiful has captured RJ’s attention, but it would seem that Luna could be hiding something.

We’re back at Forrester Creations, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wants to know what Eric meant about being "on notice." Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) explains that RJ (Joshua Hoffman) is designing with Eric (John McCook), which makes Ridge happy, but she says Eric is determined to do the final collection without Ridge. Almost as if he’s competing with Ridge.

Eric gives RJ praise for his work. Eric knew RJ had designing in him. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) comes in with new supplies, saying that the new intern, Luna (Lisa Yamada), will be over with more supplies. Donna feels bad about Brooke spoiling the surprise, but she wonders if it’s a good thing because now Ridge could join them and have three generations of Forresters working on the line. Eric says no, this line will be with him and his “loyal” grandson.

Donna asks how Eric is feeling. The tremors in his hands are getting worse, she notes. Luna shows up with lots of fabric, and Eric laughs about whether she could have made it out of the building without being seen. When she turns around, RJ is smitten.

Ridge believes the stapler was a metaphor for being tossed from the company. Now he wants to show that he isn’t replaceable. Brooke points out that at least he’s working with their son.

RJ thanks Luna for the delivery, and she’s thrilled to meet a fashion icon. Eric and Donna watch as RJ and Luna interact. Eric asks her about fashion school, and Donna was impressed that Luna jumped right into helping her when she was overwhelmed during her interview. Donna knew they could trust her. RJ thinks so, too.

Ridge asks about RJ, and how he’s doing in terms of his design skill. Ridge has always wanted this for his son and wants to know that he’s doing well. Brooke says that seeing RJ reminds her of seeing Ridge working with his dad all those years ago. Ridge was always hoping RJ would turn to design instead of social media; he feels RJ could be a better designer than Thomas, though he warns Brooke to not say anything. Brooke tells Ridge that while it’s a good thing that RJ is designing, Eric is creating a collection without Ridge.

Luna can’t believe she just started at Forrester Creations and now she’s in Eric’s house. She’s also been following RJ’s work on social media for years. When she sees one of the new designs she says it’s beautiful. She gets a phone call and takes it off to the side, making sure no one overhears. When she answers, the person asks where she is. The person tells her that she needs to stay away from the Forresters.

Ridge knows Eric’s habits but he’s afraid this whole thing could be too taxing for his father. He’s happy they’re creating things but he’s not sure about how it’s being done. The company is doing well, thanks to the plan. The plan, Ridge says, keeps the money rolling in but he’s not sure how to balance everything without Steffy around to handle it. He can’t stop thinking about Eric saying he’s coming for him. Brooke knows him too well and knows there’s more to this. Ridge says that he loves his dad and is grateful for everything he did for him. Ridge took over when Eric wanted to take a break, which is why he’s concerned about Eric thinking Ridge is trying to push him out. He knows designing is good for his father, but Ridge is in a whole other league because of Brooke and how she inspires him. He doesn’t care what they’re doing because he’s doing his best work right now.

Donna and Luna watch as RJ and Eric work on their designs. Luna’s eyes are filled with admiration, and Donna can’t help but notice how she is appreciating what the duo are doing the same as she does. RJ asks Eric if Luna is watching them, and he teases his grandson that having a woman watching him makes him nervous. Donna ushers her away, and RJ thanks him for it.

Eric doesn’t want RJ to feel uncomfortable in any way, whether it’s with Luna around or being in between his grandfather and his parents. It means so much to Eric to have his son and grandson following in his footsteps. “You’re the anointed one,” Eric says, being the only child of Brooke and Ridge. Eric tells him how much RJ’s presence means to him, and that’s what’s driving this new collection. They share a hug, and Luna continues to watch with a smile on her face. But her joy gives way to sadness, too. Something is on her mind.

Luna has a secret. Here’s what we know about her phone call: the other person didn’t know for sure where she was and, upon learning that she’s in LA, told her to stay away from the Forresters. That means it’s no coincidence that Luna is working for Forrester Creations.

We have to wonder how she really ended up working for Forrester Creations after Donna explained that her job interview went a little differently. Donna didn’t look too closely at her credentials, after all, and Luna seems to know a lot about the fashion house — and RJ. Was this all part of a plan? Is she there to spy on the company?

There’s no mistaking the way she looks at RJ and how he looks at her. While she definitely looks like she’s interested in RJ, there’s also a great deal of sadness in her expression, which is no doubt the result of whoever was on the phone. Is she a spy, or is she running from someone?