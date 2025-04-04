The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna, special mints and a pregnancy trap for Will?

With Luna on the hunt and Will in her sights on The Bold and the Beautiful, she’ll stop at nothing to get what she wants. Will she resort to her old tricks to lure Will into her dangerous web?

Looking back, Luna (Lisa Yamada) was giving off psychopath vibes long before we ever knew she was capable of murder. She pretended to have been drugged by her mother’s special mints, which led her to sleep with Zende (Delon De Metz) and almost divide the Forrester family after she seemingly betrayed RJ (Joshua Hoffman).

Not only that, but it wasn’t long after that when she told her mother she thought she could be pregnant, and since she claimed she’d only slept with each man once — at that point she was leading everyone to believe she was a virgin when she slept with RJ — it meant that one of them would have been the father. Of course, it turned out that she wasn’t pregnant after all, and later we learn that she was only pretending to have been a virgin.

What this tells us is that she has been capable of a lot of things long before she killed Tom and Hollis, and almost killed Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). She’s been putting on an act with Bill (Don Diamont), claiming it’s her damaged past that led her down this path, but she has very clearly been a psychopath this whole time and her behavior, first toward Remy (Christian Weissman) and now toward Electra (Laneya Grace) and Will (Crew Morrow) prove it.

That said, Luna’s best bet to get what she wants — namely, Will — is to orchestrate the whole thing herself. With her access to Il Giardino, Luna could put a few special mints into Will’s drink, throw him off balance and convince him to go to the apartment, where she could have her way with him without his consent.

Being the psychopath she is, she would make sure she ends up pregnant from her little scheme. There’s no way Will would stay with her unless there was a baby involved because Will isn’t going to follow in his father’s footsteps when it comes to not being available for his child.

And, with all of that, Bob’s your uncle and Luna has landed Will for good.

The brilliance of this potential plan is that Luna can claim that Will came on to her, citing Electra’s hesitation to take their relationship to the next level. Though he was drugged, there’s not a lot he can do if Luna ends up pregnant; consent or no, they slept together and a child is the result.

This won’t go over well with anyone other than Luna, and possibly Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), who has done equally sinister things for personal gain. Luna is willing to destroy Will’s life to become a Spencer, and she’ll stop at nothing to get what she wants.