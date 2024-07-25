The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Li using Poppy and Luna to get Bill?

Li’s behavior of late has been nothing short of suspicious on The Bold and the Beautiful. After claiming to hate her sister, she’s suddenly changing her tune. Is she using her sister and her niece to get what she wants most of all?

When Bill (Don Diamont) told Li (Naomi Matsuda) that she’s part of the family in the July 24 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , she lit up. There’s no mistaking her gratitude and affection for the man who saved her life, and being welcomed into the Spencer family — by way of being Poppy’s (Romy Park) aunt, looks to be exactly where she always wanted to be.

While it’s entirely possible that this is all happening by sheer coincidence, it’s impossible not to think that Li could be manipulating the whole situation by using Poppy and Luna (Lisa Yamada) as pawns.

As soon as Li saw that Bill had genuine feelings for Poppy, it could have sent a plan into motion. When she learned that Luna was desperate to know her father’s identity (and whether Bill could be her father despite what Poppy kept saying), Li could have set up a paternity test so that it would yield the result she was hoping for. After all, Li told Bill how much Luna deserved a father like him and that could be all the motivation she needed. And being closer to Bill is just the cherry on top.

With Poppy and Luna in Bill’s inner circle, Li can be close to the man she cares about and Poppy and Luna get the family they never had. It’s all very idyllic, really.

Now, the other side of Li’s possible puppetry comes with what happened to Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers). Knowing of her sister’s relationship with Tom, and knowing that Hollis discovered incriminating information about her sister’s relationship with him, Li may have killed them to protect the pretty little lie she created for her sister and niece. If this is the case, then Li will stop at nothing to make sure that Luna and Poppy remain with Bill…which means that Li gets to be close to him, too.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.