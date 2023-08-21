The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam PLEADS with Hope?

Can Hope and Liam’s marriage be saved on The Bold and the Beautiful? Hope and Liam seem to be having a change of heart.

Beth’s party continues. Once cake has been served, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) exchange smiles while Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) appears over Hope's shoulder. “This is your life, this is your family,” she says.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is very happy that Hope for the Future is doing well and asks Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about the new design. He says Thomas is working hard on it, but he’s surprised she’s working instead of going to the party with Kelly. Ridge knows she’s having a hard time with Finn. He’s sorry she’s following in his footsteps when it comes to challenges with relationships and he knows it’s a tough time with Sheila still free. She doubles down on leaving home to stay safe, even though it kills her being away from Finn.

Everyone enjoyed being mermaids at the party, especially Deacon (Sean Kanan). Brooke says her favorite part of the day was being with the birthday girl. Kelly loved the cake, and Beth enjoyed being with her parents, leading Hope and Liam to exchange an emotional gaze.

Hope thanks Donna (Jennifer Gareis) for hosting the party and Donna reminds Hope that she loves having Beth there. Liam offers to bring the gifts to the house, but Donna steps in and offers to keep the kids while he and Hope take the gifts.

Ridge knows Finn’s weakness is Sheila. Steffy knows it’s all Sheila’s influence; she has a weird sense of entitlement. When she brings up Liam’s concerns for keeping the family safe, Ridge uses the chance to see what her thoughts are about him.

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Hope and Liam ponder their kids and how quickly they’re growing. Liam pauses and asks Hope if Beth is happy. Hope thinks she is. She’s so smart and opinionated. He decides to use that moment to talk about the divorce papers, leaving Hope looking like she’s having second thoughts.

Deacon is happy that he was invited to the party. The group talks about whether or not Hope and Liam will actually get divorced. Brooke still thinks there’s a chance Hope will change her mind about rushing into the divorce.

Steffy can’t believe her father talked to Liam. He wants to know where she stands, and she assures him there’s nothing going on with him.

Liam says that Hope is getting more and more famous. Liam has the divorce papers in his car but he’s thinking about Hope and the information being leaked to the press. His father would even say that you don’t want the press getting involved. But they need to have a conversation about it all. He knows he was upset about Thomas but Liam also knows he’s to blame, too. But he is struggling to understand how Hope could be with Thomas after all he did to them. Hope says she’s aware of how lucky she is to have their daughter, and that’s where Liam struggles because Thomas is the one who almost kept her from her family. “How do you let him come between us?”

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) truly believes that Liam is Hope’s true love. Brooke agrees.

Steffy thinks Ridge is advocating for Liam, but he insists he’s not. He’s just making sure she’s ok with everything. She thinks back to her kiss with Liam in Rome.

Liam remembers how hard he tried to get to Hope, and how he had to tell her that they lost their child. But Thomas was behind all of it. Hope admits she never thought she’d recover from that. Liam continues, reminding her that Thomas gave their daughter to Steffy and she was raising their daughter as Phoebe when she was really their daughter Beth. And once the truth was revealed, Liam had to fight Thomas to keep him from kidnapping Hope. Thomas was the root of everything, and he was going to let her grieve her own daughter. Liam says Thomas is dangerous. Whatever happens between them, he needs Hope to know she’s better than Thomas.

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Liam pleads with Hope to save their marriage

If you’re feeling a sense of deja vu here, you’re not alone. Suddenly, Liam pleading his case against Thomas sounds an awful lot like how he’s been pleading his case against Finn to Steffy. However, as he revisits his history with Hope, it sounds like he’s trying to convince her to stay.

Now that Steffy has told Liam to leave, and after Beth’s heartfelt expression of love for her parents, maybe Hope and Liam’s plan for divorce will start to fizzle. They’ve both made mistakes. They’ve both been hurt, and they’ve hurt each other, too.

They haven’t been able to see past their anger, but with Beth’s help (and help from their families) maybe it’s time to take a step back.

Liam has been so angry about Thomas and Finn that he hasn’t been able to see his family crumbling in front of him. With a reconciliation with Steffy seemingly off the table, maybe working to save his marriage — and his family — is where he should be focusing his time.