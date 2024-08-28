The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam rushes to the rescue?

Liam has long been angling for a way to win Steffy back on The Bold and the Beautiful. What if he turns out to be the one who rescues her?

Liam’s (Scott Clifton) marriage to Hope (Annika Noelle) fell apart because she felt like there were three people in their marriage: Hope, Liam and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Liam never got over his feelings for his ex-wife, so Hope decided to take things into her own hands by kissing Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) last summer.

When Liam realized that Steffy’s bond with Finn (Tanner Novlan) was unshakeable, he stepped back and stopped vying for her affection, becoming her friend and co-parent instead.

But with Steffy gone, and knowing that she left because Finn’s kiss with Hope forced her to flee, Liam isn’t going to stand by and do nothing.

It’s important to remember that at this point, no one knows Steffy is missing. However, Liam will very likely insist on knowing where she is, both out of concern for his friend and concern for the mother of his child.

Liam and Bill (Don Diamont) were the last ones to see Steffy before she disappeared, and she left her phone at the Spencer Estate. Liam has an opportunity to put the pieces together faster than anyone else because he has access to the house, and to Bill. Bill knows that Luna left the house shortly after Steffy, and she might have some clues as to her whereabouts.

Of course, everything will change once they realize that Steffy is missing and not just looking for space from Finn. This could be Liam’s chance: after pining away after Steffy for so long, Liam might actually have an opportunity to play the knight in shining armor.

In Liam’s mind, he has a lot to make up for after letting Steffy go in the first place. The possibility of losing her could prove too much, which will force him into action to find her. Saving her life, then, could be the catalyst that brings them back together once and for all.