The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila's NEW family?

Hope’s on Deacon’s doorstep, Li is pushing Finn to take Sheila out of the picture and Deacon makes a call on the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Li (Naomi Matsuda)wants Finn (Tanner Novlan) to see that he’s about to lose everything unless he gets rid of Steffy once and for all. It’s not what he wants to hear, but he has to.

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) wants to know how Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) learned to draw. Thomas credits Hope (Annika Noelle) for helping inspire him. Douglas proposes a beach day for the family and Thomas tries to tell him that he can’t push for things until Hope is feeling better.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) tells Hope to wait while Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) hides in the bathroom. He lets Hope in while Sheila listens in.

Li is done with Sheila and she knows Finn is the only one who can get through to her.

Thomas wants Douglas to draw but Douglas has plans. He’s leaving with Donna to hang out. Thomas reassures his son that things will work out, and they’ll see what happens between them. Douglas is confident it will all work out the way it’s supposed to.

Finn refuses to believe that Sheila will get in his way, but Li can see Sheila’s hold on him. She won’t leave until she knows Finn knows what needs to be done…whatever that is.

Hope is immediately suspicious about Deacon’s behavior. But she’d like him to come over for dinner because the kids are missing their grandfather. He says he’d love that, and he’s been worried about her with everything going on. She says Liam will always be there for the family even though it’s not what she wanted for herself. Hope insists she’ll be fine and can take care of it all. He wants her to know he will do whatever it takes to help her because he’s here for her. She gets a text and has to run back to work. Sheila listens as they say goodbye, and when Hope is gone she comes out of the bathroom. Deacon tells her that was way too close and they can’t do this anymore.

Li tells Finn that he’s the best thing to ever happen to him. She blames Finn’s father for bringing Sheila into their lives. Finn vows to fix it, and he won’t let Sheila near Steffy and Li.

Sheila tells Deacon to relax. Deacon says it was way too close and he’s not willing to play with fire and put his relationship with Hope on the line. He says that what they’re doing ends today.

Annika Noelle, Matthew Atkinson and Henry Joseph Samiri in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

Thomas arrives home and finds that the house has been set with a table for two. Hope arrives and says she got his text. But he didn’t text her. It turns out that Douglas is behind it. He set it all up to bring his parents together. Of course, they can’t be angry with him because he’s adorable. The youngster was able to text his parents as if they were texting each other. Thomas says he’s a Forrester so he’s creative, but when he said they’d see where they’d end up he meant for them to be patient, not force anything. But Douglas thinks they’re all better together.

Li believes that Steffy wants to come home, and Sheila is the barrier to that goal. Finn agrees. He’s lonely and he misses his family. He asks his mother what happens if Sheila won’t let go. Li reminds him of what happened when he was a child trying to solve a math or science problem, so right now he needs to do that until he finds an answer. Finn vows to find a solution so he doesn’t lose his family.

Sheila can’t believe it’s over. Deacon admits he loves being with Sheila but he can’t risk his family. He can’t believe Hope wants to have a relationship with him and have him over for dinner with the kids. Sheila agrees that he can’t risk that. She thanks him for everything, including being able to change. He wants that for her, too, and she genuinely thinks she can have with Finn what he has with Hope.

As Finn ponders things, Li tells him to stay focused because he can’t give into Sheila ever again.

Sheila truly believes that she will have the relationship she’s always dreamed of with Finn. She can feel it.

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

You’d think Sheila would be more upset about her breakup with Deacon, but after witnessing his interaction with Hope (as much as possible through the bathroom door, that is) she’s more certain than ever that reuniting with Finn is her primary objective. But that doesn’t mean Deacon is out of the picture.

Sheila is the embodiment of having her cake and eating it, too, and that means she’s going to have Finn and Deacon no matter what. Despite what they think, she won’t let them go. She never lets go of things that she wants, and right now both men are in her sights.

In her mind, she needs a father to complete the pretty little picture in her mind. She needs Deacon to be her loving man while Finn plays the role of her loving son.

The proof about Deacon is in the pudding. Sheila destroyed Finn’s relationship with Steffy and she doesn’t care that he’s upset about it because in her mind, his mother is all he needs. She’s seen Deacon’s love for Hope and he’s told her that their relationship won’t work because he can’t stand the idea of losing his daughter. But that won’t stop her.

Sheila will have what she wants, and what she wants is a perfect little family. And she won’t stop until she gets it.